You’ve heard it all before, right? And probably more than once.
So, my question to you is this: what are you doing right now? You might be in your recliner with a mug of coffee and a bagel on that table next to you, or maybe you’re at the hospital in the ER waiting room, or at a restaurant ahead of your reservation, or it’s Monday, and you’re catching up on yesterday’s news. Either way, you’re reading this paper, aren’t you? Yet many of you will swear you don’t.
“There’s nothing in the newspapers anymore.”
“Look how thin it’s gotten.”
“It’s changed.”
That last comment is indeed correct. It’s changed because in many ways we’ve changed. Our society has changed, our methods of communication have changed, the way we do business has changed, the way we spend, save, and invest our money has changed. In short, priorities have changed, still, some things remain, among them are people’s need for information and TRUTH. Newspapers have always been here providing truth and will continue to do so. Yes, there are some bad actors, but if you’re looking for words you can trust, by and large, newspapers stand head and shoulders above other means of communication.
My first exposure to newspapers was in grammar school when I was presented My Weekly Reader, a wonderful little paper developed and first published in 1928 with the purpose of bringing news and current events to children in a way that was compelling and understandable on their level. My Weekly Reader had several versions for young children who had just begun to read right up through high school age. In 2012, it merged with Scholastic News because of growing pressure to create digital versions, and now My Weekly Reader is no more. One of the best things about it was that it taught children the purpose, process, and seriousness of having elections, and each presidential year they would have a mock poll. Amazingly, in the 14 elections this was done, kids predicted the presidential winners 13 times! I still remember “voting” for Dwight Eisenhower over Adlai Stevenson, the choice of my parents. When Ike won, I loved lauding it over them with childish superiority.
Today, children and many adults find their “truth” and consume their news on the internet, especially from that cesspool we call “social media,” yet in the light of fake news, mistrust in these outlets has increased. Traditional print media long ago established trust with its readers, and where digital with its posts and videos is often fleeting, print endures. Because print cannot easily be altered once published, there is a greater responsibility for writers and editors to make sure the information they put out there is valid. Print media in Rhode Island, and especially in our little corner of geography, generates a real sense of community, it breeds a closeness and attachment. People who feel connected to a town or region feel more connected to their community and tend to trust the news.
The Westerly Library has recently undertaken a huge project and is going to digitalize every issue of The Westerly Sun from 1893 to the present, so our history, our people, social doings of the era, and even ads will all be available. Families will be able to track family members, relive high school graduations, read what was on sale at McCormick’s Department store, who ran for office, who was new in town, who moved away, and who was seen tanning at the beach. It will be both informative and fun, and the library should be commended for its commitment to such a wonderful project.
Yes, “the times they are a-changin’” as Bob Dylan sang back in 1964, the lyrics of which still hold true, but Ecclesiastes in the Old Testament proclaimed, “There is nothing new under the sun.” Indeed, we are living in a challenging time where we have to negotiate a balance between those two ideologies and make our peace learning to live in that balance. That’s where newspapers come in. Newspapers will deliver the news without invading your privacy, standing firm in a promise to deliver truth. They are beacons of credibility in a not-so-credible world, and they last. Thanks to the Westerly Library, The Westerly Sun will be present for generations to come.
Think there’s “nothing in the paper anymore?” Buy a copy if one isn’t already delivered, then take a look. Take a good look.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 22 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.