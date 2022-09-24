We’ve all been seeing the signs for months, everywhere we go.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a gas station, a restaurant, a foundry, or a boutique, everyone is looking for help. Every business seems to be suffering from a lack of employees, especially reliable ones. I wanted to wait until after the primary election because everyone who was running had a promise, a plea, and a plan as they pandered mercilessly for your vote. I also have a plan, a plan for the gas station, the restaurant, the foundry, the boutique, and every other business out there that is suffering. Hire the handicapped! Hire seniors! Hire people who don’t “look” the part, and you’ll be rewarded with loyalty, intelligence, and with people who can and will offer great customer service because it’s their job to do so, and that means everything to them.
Every restaurant I frequent of late has workers who all look the same. The waitstaff is comprised of mostly young, nubile females many of whom recite their litany of, “Hi. I’m Cassidy. I’ll be taking care of you tonight. Can I start you off with a drink?” In many cases, if you frequent the restaurant tomorrow, you may not see Cassidy because she didn’t like the job and quit or had a fight with her boyfriend and was “too upset to come to work,” or maybe Ed Sheeran concert tickets were going on sale, and she wanted to get a good place in line. The owner of the business then has two choices: he or she can fire them and hear, “That’s not fair!” or they can put up with it because they are so short-staffed, and it will likely happen again and again. Two weeks ago, I went to the newest restaurant in town and sat at the bar. It was late afternoon, and they weren’t busy. The young male bartender did not greet me, just took my order, delivered it, and never smiled once. Maybe he was last in line and never got any Sheeran tickets.
Kudos to the big box stores who do hire the mentally challenged, visibly handicapped, and seniors. It is refreshing to see them, they show up every day, and take pride in doing their jobs. They smile when you come through the door and thank you when you leave. If they are able, and it’s part of their duties, they will knock themselves out trying to help you, to find what you need, and to make sure you are satisfied. Just because they don’t have tattoos and a ring hanging from each nostril, don’t be too hard on them.
Older folks who are strong, healthy, bored to death, and looking to make a few extra bucks are also a wonderful option for your business. For one thing, they will come in every day, probably even a few minutes BEFORE their shift starts. When it rains, they’ll grab an umbrella and still be there, and they won’t hang out in the breakroom on their phones. Moreover, if THEY tell you they can handle it, believe them! If they can’t, it will become all too apparent to them first, and then adjustments might have to be made. But just because they have gray hair or walk a little slower does not mean they are not competent for the job. Unless you run a circus, and someone over 70 has applied for the high wire, trust these people’s instincts, they are almost always spot-on. Karl Wallenda of the famous “Flying Wallendas” family of high-wire daredevils, successfully walked a wire across the Tallulah River Gorge in Georgia at age 65 doing two headstands to boot. Yet there are some local restaurants right in Westerly that I know for a fact might not have hired him because of his age (of course they can’t give that as the reason, but it’s painfully obvious).
Seniors have good brains, good manners, and are ethical. They also have had plenty of life experience, and that’s the best background I can think of for just about any job, except maybe brain surgery or walking a wire.
Yes, we’ve all been seeing the signs for months everywhere we go, and little has changed. Business owners are still whining about being under-staffed. Maybe the problem is they are unaware or afraid to take a chance on what just might be the best market out there.
Go tell ’em!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
