Warning: the following column contains a good bit of ranting, grand-standing, and hollerin.’ If this is not what you desire on a Sunday morning, go watch a Hallmark movie, then come back later and read the comics.
You hear it just about every time there’s a crime committed.
“The police have not made an arrest but have identified and are speaking with so-and-so as a “person of interest.” What exactly does that mean? It has come to have a pretty sinister meaning as though the person is already fingered, convicted, and found guilty; yet “person of interest” really can be a high compliment given to one who has achieved and thus captured the attention of many. Einstein was a person of interest. So was Abraham Lincoln, John Glenn, Steven Spielberg, Mother Teresa, and so many others. So why, then, have we come up with this ridiculous term for someone who may have a role in a heinous crime?
We do attach strange labels and words, don’t we? Take meteorologists, for example. Now, I am one of the very few who strongly defend their prognostications as being right on the money most of the time. I hear so many folks say, “Don’t believe the weatherman, he’s never right.” Wrong! With all their computer models and information at hand I find them spot-on most of the time, but I do take issue with some of their words. It can be 98 degrees with 100% humidity, they warn the air is not safe for the elderly, for babies, or those who suffer with allergies, yet they tell you, “It’s going to be warm today.” That’s not warm! That’s downright *$%*!# HOT AS HELL! On the other side of that coin, I heard more than one meteorologist last week talk about the fact that with winds of more than 50 mph, it would make it “chilly at the bus stop.” That windchill made it feel about 20 degrees. That’s not chilly, that’s freezing cold! So why are we so afraid to call things what they are?
A youth who throws a rock through a store window, loots merchandise, and beats up the store owner is often represented in court by an attorney whose plea is backed up with, “He’s a good kid, he just got in with the wrong crowd.” Pardon me, but what “good kid” assaults and robs? And what exactly constitutes the “wrong crowd?” In some cases, the “wrong crowd” might be a bunch of fabulously wealthy socialites inhabiting Newport mansions. For me and my lifestyle, that would definitely be the wrong crowd, but they’re not bad people nor criminals. And while we’re on the subject of a youth who may deliberately pillage, attack, or otherwise commit a crime, I have never understood why the media cannot print their name if they’re being charged with committing an adult crime. Why? “Because they’re minors,” is the pat answer given, and there’s both Supreme Court and state legislation to back up that ridiculous law! But a school shooting, a murder, rape, robbery, malicious intent is NOT minor! Just whom are we protecting here anyway?
On the lighter side, movie stars, rock stars, famous people in general who look good although they may be of an advanced age are often described as, “Oh, she’s had a little work.” They don’t mean work making the beds, doing laundry, or cleaning toilets. Why can’t we come right out and say it? “Her wrinkles are gone, those bags under her eyes have shrunk, and her boobs no longer touch her navel.” I mean, is that so bad? If it’s honest, no one will question what you mean.
And Lord how I hate, “He’s directionally challenged.” No, he’s not. He’s short! He’s a little stump! What’s wrong with putting it that way?
Years ago when I was in grammar school, you could say what you meant, and there was no confusion. Mother Teresa was a real person of interest, and we studied her along with Lincoln and Shakespeare and presidents and a whole bunch of other “persons of interest.” But now we tiptoe around. And for what? “All in the Family” was funny, but wouldn’t survive today. Neither would Don Rickles with his insults. But we all got to this place before there were school shootings and a lot of lootings because we had true law and order, and most of us got in with the right crowd.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
