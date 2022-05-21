No, I haven’t gone into the real estate business nor the banking end of things. Why would I when being a writer is so much more financially rewarding?
The kind of mortgage to which I’m referring is a verb, not a noun, and hopefully something you’ll do at least once in your life. It’s not easy, it can hurt like the devil, but it’s a beautiful, satisfying feeling. From the time we’re young so many people come into our lives, and if we’re lucky, the good ones stay there. If you’re really lucky, an animal or two or 20 may also enter your world, turn it upside down, and leave you knowing you wouldn’t have it any other way. I always climb on that soapbox I’m so fond of when it comes to animals.
I hope you aren’t one of those folks who adopted an animal during the lockdown because “there’s nothing else to do.” A cat or dog in your home is NOT a hobby. He or she or they (I’m not being politically correct with my pronouns, just hoping you might have more than one) become a part of your home ... of its rhythm, of the lives of the people who live there. Once adopted, an animal becomes a beautiful and loving obligation, one that you shouldn’t make if you’re looking for a hobby. There’s always stamps or coins or butterflies if you feel that need.
Adoption isn’t easy. You don’t just go pick one out like a Hyundai or a new lamp. You’ll have to fill out paperwork, be interviewed, have a waiting period. If you adopt a dog who comes up in an air-conditioned truck from a southern state, you’ll have to drive somewhere (Heaven forbid! You might have to leave the state) to meet the transport. Then there’s that orientation period which can be long and challenging. A newly adopted dog or cat, no matter what often deplorable situation they might have left, is still being displaced. Everything is new, everything is foreign to them, and in most cases, they’re scared to death. So it’s a long adjustment period not just for that cat or dog but for everyone in the home. Bottom line: you’re looking at a lifetime commitment ... not yours, but theirs. What I will never understand is when your beloved dog or cat dies ... and yes, they will all die just like us ... so many folks say, “I will never have another dog (cat). I just can’t go through that pain again.”Well, who the hell are you that you can’t have pain? That was part of the bargain you signed on for when you signed for that animal. What about all the years of joy they brought you? What about the car rides? The welcome home kisses even on your worst days? What about the fact that they never cared what you looked like or if your hoodie had a hole in it so long as you filled their bowl and acknowledged them with affection.
This is not a new subject giving me license to once again stomp around on my soapbox. I had to say “goodbye” to two wonderful, loving, funny German Shepherds along with the horror of having “the best cat ever” killed by a drunk driver on a country road and another whose life ended in the jaws of a coyote. That also ended ever letting our cats go outdoors, not even to play, not even for a moment. Please listen to your vet and all animal people, and keep cats indoors. You might think they mind, but they don’t.
I am not an animal expert so I don’t want to annoy with my lecturing. What I am is passionate ... totally and completely passionate about the love and companionship and lifetime memories that sharing your life with an animal can bring. Right here in our own communities we have the Westerly Animal Shelter, so pay them a visit and find out the responsibilities and joys and yes, eventual sorrow that lie ahead.
Then take out a “mortgage.” It may be the most important thing you ever do in life, so think about it. Invest yourself in someone with every fiber of your being because although it may leave you vulnerable, even though there are no guarantees, even though none of us can predict the future, what’s more beautiful and fulfilling than mortgaging your heart?
To people. To animals. To each other.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
