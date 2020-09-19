It was my mother’s and hung for as long as I can remember in the hallway of our New Jersey home.
It’s an oval mirror framed in black with gold filigree adorning the frame, and it’s always played an important part in my life. When my father died, my mother covered that mirror with a sheet. When I inquired as to why she had done that, she replied it was done so that we could concentrate on the deceased and abandon any vanity of our own. I didn’t really understand, but I didn’t understand my Daddy dying,either.
I have found that many cultures do something similar. Catholics will turn their mirrors to the wall, which they believe serves to hide the physical body from the soul. Those of Irish descent believe that covering a mirror traps the soul of the deceased, while many of the Jewish faith cover all mirrors, play no music, sit on uncomfortable wooden stools, and wear a piece of torn black clothing on their bodies in mourning in order to solely concentrate on their period of mourning.
But it more than figures into a period of mourning. To many, the mirror is just a piece of glass that’s there in the bathroom when they shave each morning or when they apply makeup, something that completes a visual checklist before heading out for the day. Literature has taken a different angle, depicting mirrors as magical, believing if someone sees their image too soon after a death they too will die soon after.
Maudlin or frightening as this may be, mirrors are more than just a piece of glass or a portend of doom. They serve as affirmation that we have “put on our face” for the world, that an item of clothing looks good, that we have gained a few pounds during the course of the pandemic, or perhaps we see things we don’t want to see: gray hairs, a wrinkle or two or more, a bulge here, an imperfection there. Yet mirrors go beyond the surface appearance and can give us insight deep into the soul.
Teenagers are obsessed with mirrors, but it has little to do with their souls and a whole lot more to do with their complexion, their hair, their makeup, their tattoos, and to see if they look like everyone else. Because if indeed they do look like all their friends, then they’re cool. I didn’t have that luxury. My friends were taller than I was, they were thinner and prettier, almost none of them wore thick ugly glasses like I did, so at that impressionable time in my youth, I began to hate the mirror in the hall and did not want to even give it a glance as I walked by. I even tried to get my mother to move it, telling her it didn’t look “right” there, but she wasn’t budging. It looked fine exactly where it was; it was I who didn’t look “right” to my adolescent way of thinking.
Years passed. I went away to college where everyone in the dorm always hogged the few mirrors in the communal bathrooms. I graduated, got married, started a job search, and then my mother passed away. As it is for everyone, it was difficult and emotional taking her home apart, deciding what to keep, what to sell, what to give to others who might have expressed an interest. I took the mirror, kept it carefully wrapped in paper and bubble wrap for years, tucked away. Then one day when I owned my first home, I found just the right place for it ... in the hallway. Seeing it there brought a flood of memories rushing back and not merely a few tears.
Seven moves and a few houses later, we arrived in Westerly in 1986, the mirror in storage at our previous home in Ohio, but soon it was on its way to a Rhode Island hallway where it hangs, still in good shape. I see it each morning when I ascend the stairs to the office and give it a quick look before going out. What looks back at me is not my own face, but that of my mother, my father, the chubby adolescent girl in glasses, and all those who passed by years before.
It’s not an item of glass. It’s an item of people, love, joy and sadness, and great memories.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
