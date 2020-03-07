Back then they weren’t called “movies” very often.
A generation before us called it “goin’ to the picture show.” Even Hollywood-types referred to them as “pictures,” a shortened form of “motion pictures,” which was a derivation of “moving pictures.” But we just called them “the movies,” and there was absolutely nothing more fun to do on a Saturday afternoon than going to the movies.
Back then there was a new show to look forward to nearly every week because unless they were super blockbusters, movies came and went every seven days. So if we read in Photoplay or Modern Screen magazines — the popular “movie magazines” of the era — that a special movie had just been released and would be in theatres soon, we kept our eyes and ears wide open, so as not to miss it.
There were three movie theatres near my home: The Palace, The Embassy, and The Hollywood, all of which fulfilled our entertainment cravings just perfectly. Each had ornate marquees announcing what movie was playing that week and who was starring in it. The Hollywood had a Spanish-style facade on the outside and a glass partition inside at the rear of the orchestra section, held together with detailed brass posts, obviously a throwback to those days when the theatre had live acts and would be sold out to “standing room only.”
I remember movies being 25 cents for children 12 and under, 50 cents for teens; however if I went with my mother, she had to come up with an extra dollar for herself. But the most fun was going with my giggly girlfriend, Jane, in tow. We thought ourselves very grown-up, even though we were being dropped off and picked up by parents; still we pretended to be two sophisticated single women out on the town.
Outside every theatre, on each side of the building, were two glass enclosures that held posters, one for the movie that was currently playing and one that was “Coming Soon.” These were enormous color posters with photos of the stars: Rock Hudson, Doris Day, John Wayne, Gene Kelly, Tab Hunter, William Holden, Clark Gable, Kim Novak, Vincent Price, Marilyn Monroe, all our faves. The box office was always located outside the theatre, encased in a glass booth, and that always made me wonder how hot and miserable the lady inside that booth had to be in summer, or how cold she probably was in winter.
Then we entered the theatre, and the magic began. Velvet curtains, thick maroon carpeting slightly stained from soda drips, heavy crowd ropes hanging from steel partitions, and always that wonderful, intoxicating smell of freshly popped popcorn. Behind the counter in some theatres they had hot dogs rotating inside an enclosed heating element, giving off that wonderful hot dog smell. There were also Clark Bars and Chocolate Babies and Spearmint Leaves, Junior Mints, and Good and Plenty by the box.
In the 1950s, ushers were de rigueur at all movie theatres, immaculately attired. They were always men and wore dark pants with a strip of satin going up the side of each leg. The rest of their uniform consisted of a white dress shirt, a bow tie, and either a vest or double-breasted Eisenhower jacket. They maintained strict quiet as they patrolled the aisles with flashlights at the ready, waiting to quiet a noisy group or “cool down” an overly amorous couple.
We sure got our money’s worth with Movietone News of the Day, a selected short subject or two, coming attractions that whetted our excitement for the ensuing weeks, a cartoon, and sometimes even a second feature! There were no multiplexes with recliners, nor hot pizza being made to order, accompanied by wine and beer; no pinball machines and other games in the lobby ... there was just a screen, rows of attached seats with faded maroon suede bottoms, and a whole world of make-believe ... an afternoon of escape supplied by the movie stars we pretended to know personally.
It was innocent fun, it was simple — a unique, pleasurable experience that will not come again. But it did for a time, and as I look over my shoulder, I can still see two prepubescent girls with stars in their eyes looking up at the marquees and posters in silent wonder, then paying the woman in the outdoor ticket booth, and entering paradise, even if it only lasted for a couple of hours.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
