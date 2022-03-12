It was the attic in the white colonial on Gregory Avenue, framed with black shutters and enclosed by a picket fence with trellis.
The attic was a place that was dusty and smelled like old people and old things. The space where the floor always creaked no matter how carefully you walked across it, making me think that the bogeyman lived in one of the dark corners up there and might jump out at any moment to grab me.
My friend, Vickie, who was mysterious because she had had scarlet fever, and I didn’t know anyone who ever had scarlet fever, told me that most attics had ghosts, and in many ways that was more scary to me than the bogeyman. Yet, there was a certain deliciousness about pulling down the rickety wooden stairs and climbing up to the attic to discover treasures I hadn’t noticed before. Pawing through the boxes and piles of stuff I uncovered dusty dreams and curious oddities that were fodder to a little girl with a wild imagination.
Going through the “stuff” in the attic was like reading stories of people’s lives, many of them gone, some I had never even met. But there were also stories of my life and my parents’ lives as well. Old baby clothes and bronzed baby shoes carefully packed in boxes, two wicker picnic baskets filled with black and white photographs, a clock that was missing the little hand, stacks of “Look” and “Life” magazines, Christmas ornaments, and dusty old vases. All these things had been used before, had once been part of every day in the house below. They represented the past, a past stacked up like forgotten memories, but I could bring them down to be enjoyed again. Sometimes I’d find a photo that was unmarked on the back and ask my mother or father who the person was, and sadly the response too often was, “Sorry, honey, I just don’t remember.”
There was a sorrow in the attic of things past and unremembered, but there was also a joy. A joy of finding an assortment of vinyl records ... 45s, 78s, even 33 rpm albums. There were toys there as well. A teddy bear from long ago, now sitting alone against an old steamer trunk, his face once covered in childish kisses and slobber now covered in cobwebs. A large doll much prized because it could walk now lay immobile next to a pile of old letters tied in ribbons. I glanced at them briefly, but had no desire to loosen the ribbons and read the tiny handwriting. Now I yearn for that opportunity, but they’re gone. Were they love letters? Letters from wartime? Did they represent a history of this family or opinions of the times? I’ll never know.
The house on Gregory Avenue was sold in 1964, but it still stands on the corner of Gregory and Mitchell Streets and looks very much the same. Whoever lives there now has kept the same white facade with black shutters. The picket fence has been replaced by a sturdier, brown log affair, but new coats of paint, a new roof, and a different fence cannot erase the memories. There still is an attic. I wonder if there are children or grandchildren who enjoy pulling down that staircase to explore the wonders of the attic. Perhaps not. Perhaps children today are bored by dust, and their only bogeymen are action figures that are part of video games. Perhaps there is no interest in old stuff that would make today’s kids roll their eyes and yawn.
But it was a wondrous place. A place to get lost on a rainy day, to hear the pitter-patter of the drops on the roof above and smell something delicious cooking on the stove down below. The attic was a special place where a child could get lost for hours in those dusty dreams, where a hungry imagination was satiated, and where indeed there were ghosts ... those in the photographs with forgotten names, but visages still well intact ... those who wrote the letters in perfect handwriting using a fountain pen, the words now faded, but the memories secure under the ribbons ... and maybe, just maybe, when I climbed down the stairs to eat the supper that cooked below, washed away the dust, and went to bed, the bogeyman came out of the corner to dance on the creaky floor and wink at the sleeping child down below.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
