My husband has a habit of putting our Bose radio on mute or pause and then forgetting about it. Sometimes overnight.
It was always one of those things that bugged me, but now, not so much. Our entire lives are on pause right now, and it’s for way more than just overnight. Being shuttered has only been for a few weeks, but to many it seems like a couple of years. Tempers grow short, simple facts reported by our news agencies are blown way out of proportion by our frazzled brains, and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.
Last week I asked for something positive, and happily, you all delivered in spades.
Kathy began her email by saying she wished she had something funny or uplifting to tell me, but couldn’t think of one. She probably didn’t realize it, but she thought of two: Cooper and Hailey. She enclosed two photos, one of her four-legged senior, Cooper, who despite not being able to see or hear well, still enjoys his daily walks and absolutely loves his mistress. Hailey is Kathy’s 6-year-old granddaughter who, in spite of “driving her parents up a wall,” has set up a tent in the living room and is enjoying indoor “camping.” Kathy goes on to relate how blessed she feels that she is healthy, has wonderful friends, and that her priest is saying daily Mass online.
Velma walks her dog, Max, in the woods behind her home, frequently greeting a 15-year-old Lab they encounter in a neighboring backyard. Although they have done this for years, they rarely met the Lab’s owner till a week or so ago. They stopped for a chat, and Velma related how the local supermarket was presently out of chicken for Max and carrots for the horses they feed along the way. Later that afternoon, the Lab’s owner came to Velma’s home with a five-pound bag of carrots and chicken for Max. Mr. Rogers would indeed call this a “good day in the neighborhood.”
Dan emailed, reminding me that a lot of what is out there is nothing more than “hype, intended to scare us.” He relayed the message that we all need to keep on going, stay well, and it will end. You should know, in the interest of full disclosure, that Dan is a Vietnam veteran who knows first-hand what horror is all about, so a worldwide pandemic, although taken seriously, isn’t going to defeat him. Nothing does.
Margaret believes “we need an attitude of gratitude” and went on to say that although she was quarantined after a recent plane trip, she is grateful for her family who have kept her in “groceries, meds, cheerful emails, and lots of love.” The very wise Margaret also offers a bit of advice for us all: “This too shall pass, nothing is forever, and we just have to trust in our higher power to get us through this.”
There have been many more, but space would not allow them all; however I could not omit this email from Rose, a wise woman with absolutely no jaundice whatsoever in her eye. “No matter what is happening anywhere in the world, spring brings new life as jonquils, daffodils, snow glories, crocus, violets begin to pop up from their hiding places underground. There are a few things that enrich our lives: giving birth and holding that new little being, holding a little kitten or puppy, and the eternal return of our spring flowers. They renew our souls.”
Thanks to everyone who took the time to contact me, you all gave me quite a lift, and I hope to return the kindness.
Passover, which began this past Wednesday night, symbolizes liberation from persecution; and of course, Easter has always delivered the uplifting message of rebirth. Both holidays are about hope and a better way of life. Regardless of which holiday you observe, or if you observe at all, I wish you will all take some time out to celebrate ... in good health, with loved ones at a distance (even though they may leave the pause control on!), and always, always, hope for better days. But please remember, if you cough into your elbow, don’t greet anyone with an elbow bump!
Now, go bite the head off a chocolate bunny! You deserve it.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
