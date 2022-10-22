WARNING: I am very annoyed, and when I am, the old soapbox rears its head.
A couple of weeks ago I was in a store making a small purchase. The young man at the register announced my total was $12.04. I looked in my wallet, and the smallest bill I had was a twenty. I gave it to him, then said, “I’ll give you the four cents.” He looked baffled. Completely gobsmacked as though I had thrown an algebraic equation his way. He stammered, “Like, I don’t know how to do that?” I told him to like look at the register that would show him the transaction and the change necessary. But there was like a problem. He whined pitifully, “Yeah, but like I had already put it into the register before you like wanted to give me the four pennies.” He looked as though someone had just stolen his puppy. I told him it was okay, and his whole body relaxed. He smiled, and then handing me a whole fistful of change, he said brightly, “Hey, now you’ve got like a lot of change.”
He was correct. I now had” like a lot of change,” but I also had a diminishing sense of hope for our future if this young guy was representative of those coming up. Hey, I’m not giving up. He had the good sense to get a job, he makes eye contact, he smiles, and he utters more than one-word responses, so there’s hope; but I do wonder how they even allow kids to graduate today who can’t make change and whose every sentence is filled with “likes.”
Moving on. I am certain I will ruffle more than a few feathers with the following remarks. In the beginning, I thought it was a fine gesture to see the Ukrainian flag adorning people’s lawns. It showed our empathy and our solidarity. It was fantastic when America jumped to the forefront of that country’s plight and started donating money, clothing, and offering whatever we could to help. We have always been that kind of people, and it makes me proud to be part of it. But now, ENOUGH! We are starving in THIS country. People can’t afford to pay for heat in THIS area. OUR food pantries cannot keep up with the demand which is only going to increase this winter. The shelves are sometimes pretty thin at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and the Jonnycake Center, and our food stores are so overpriced I often wonder how people can continue to feed whole families. Yet our government continues to be the banker to the world, sending out billions of dollars while people in this country are depending upon food pantries, churches, or nonprofits to help feed them, and where heating assistance has become a major issue. Last I checked, Congress, which approved $40 billion dollars for aid to Ukraine in money and military equipment in May, on Aug. 24 approved yet another $2.98 billion to be sent to Ukraine. This is more than helping. This is turning your back on your own country which is not bleeding, but hemorrhaging. Still, we continue to allow thousands of immigrants through our borders with no place to put them and no idea how they will find shelter, food, or jobs. Time to put the American flags back on the lawns and tell those who enjoy organizing protests that they should hold peaceful marches on Washington and tell our lawmakers — those WE elected — to start working for US, to start allocating funds to US, to keep our gas prices in line, our children’s bellies full, and our homes well-heated.
Lastly, let’s bring back Halloween as the fun, safe unofficial holiday it always was. People don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on costumes or watch movies that long ago left scary in the dust and are now filled with horrific violence and body parts splattering all over the screen ... and then wonder where mass murderers get their motivation. Remember when you cut eye holes and a mouth hole in an old sheet, put it over your head, and went trick-or-treating either alone or with friends with no thought of danger? Now put a sheet on your head, and the “woke folks” would likely accuse you of supporting the Klan.
During COVID, we all thirsted for the promise of the “new normal.” If this is it, I’d sooner have the virus.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.