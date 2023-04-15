Come future-casting with me for a few minutes. Step into my own personal “Twilight Zone” and let’s take a look around.
Pretend it’s 40 years from today. The date is April 16. It’s a Monday, and the year is 2063. Now, I don’t really expect to be around then because I haven’t a chance in hell of living that long, nor would I want to. The only adult people that might make it are some sherpas in Tibet, and I always wonder if they’re not lying when they say they are 115 years old. The air’s awfully thin on those mountain tops, it can mess with your brain.
But let’s pretend we’re looking in at an assisted living home, nursing home or senior community in 2063. This is what I think we’d find. Hey, look at that guy over there. Yeah, the tall one with what looks like wrinkled comics pages all the way down his arms and legs. Oh, I get it. That’s just Dwayne, and those are his tattoos. He used to play basketball. I forget for which team. Who’d have thought the tats would last 50 years? I can’t tell what they are because the colors have all faded and kind of run together now. Can’t ask Dwayne either, he doesn’t remember what they were and why they were so important, but he’s been trying to get rid of them for years.
What’s on that woman’s stomach over there? Oh, I see, that’s just Gertrude. She also got tattooed when she was in her twenties. She thought it would be kind of cool to have “Gert” tattooed on her right breast and “Rude” on her left. Get it? So if you were looking at her and she were wearing a low-cut top, you’d think she was … oh well, doesn’t matter now because things have dropped over the years. Literally dropped. That’s why you think there’s something on her stomach, and it’s pretty rude.
See the woman with the walker? I do, but what is that hanging over her chin? Oh, that? That’s her lower lip. She was into those injections to puff your lips way up. Back then the young ones thought it was sexy because the movie stars all did it. But after awhile, even collagen gives out. Way out, and when it’s over, baby, it’s way over. What once appeared to be a sexy bee sting now just stings.
See that guy in the dining room with his belt pulled up above his waist, little black ankle socks under well-worn Nikes, and a shirt with a reminder of last night’s dinner on it? That is Nate. Nate was an “influencer” back when such things were important. For those who don’t really understand what an influencer is and does (and I count myself among them), it’s someone in your niche or sphere of influence who has sway over a target audience. The most popular today are those who market stuff to the 18-24 group, the easily influenced who have gobs of money … not sure from where it comes because most of them don’t work. These influencers spend all day posting on social media like Tik Tok and Instagram and actually get paid per thousand or per million followers. Remember when work was being at a job 40 years, going in every day no matter how you felt, then retiring, getting a gold watch, and sitting home to binge-watch reruns of “Little House on the Prairie,” or moving to Florida? Well now, they lie around at home at age 20 and push Levi’s, Dunkin’, Chipotle and Tinder to others, just like Nate did 40 years ago. Now his sphere of influence is limited to telling other people at the home about how regular you can be with Dulcolax, which size Depends is best, and at what height your grab bars should be.
Finally, we have Frankie, who had the world on a string in 2023. He rarely drove, always called Uber; Door Dash or Grubhub delivered his food, even if it was just a Dunkin’ iced coffee and a bagel, and he paid more for the service than the food; and a big chunk of his income every month went to streaming. Now Frankie’s living at the home where transportation is by walker, food is right there in the dining room three times a day, and as for streaming … well, it’s a different kind now.
We won’t go there.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
