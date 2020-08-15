In 2017, Gov. Gina Raimondo introduced a program that would help students attending the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) stay on a path to earning a post-secondary degree without taking on student debt. It’s called the Rhode Island Promise and is a “last-dollar scholarship” that fills in the gap between other aid and the actual cost of tuition and mandatory fees. It’s also set to end this fall, yet there’s movement afoot to keep it going.
Other cities around the country have similar programs. Kalamazoo, Mich., boasts the Kalamazoo Promise, the only scholarship program of its kind in the nation guaranteeing high school graduates 100% of their tuition and expenses fully paid at state schools. This program differs from Rhode Island’s as it is privately funded by anonymous donors. Either way, a promise is a promise, and from our earliest years we are taught by parents, teachers, and clergy that it is wrong to break a promise.
Our country was built on simple people who started small businesses. Immigrants with holes in their suitcases and holes in their shoes came ashore at Ellis Island to a country they heard was filled with opportunity. They seized the opportunity to work hard and began doing anything so they could feed their families and find a place to live. Almost always, their goal remained the same: to one day own their own business, whether an alterations shop, a rag man’s cart, or a convenience store. So they worked hard, long hours seven days a week. Vacations were unheard of. They scrimped and saved and did without until they could proudly say, “This is mine,” regardless of what kind of small business they shepherded.
As America grew, so did small business. They had their ups and downs as this country went through both times of prosperity and times of recession, but hard work, vision, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit always kept them going. And then in 2020 the world was hit with something it had never before encountered, the coronavirus, and as people left their jobs or took them to their kitchen tables, as governors and medical personnel forced or advised the closure of small business, this country was thrown into an immediate economic panic.
The last six months have been months of confusion, forced change, anger, fear, and hardship. Some businesses were deemed “essential” and could remain open for the few who ventured through their front doors; others were forced to shutter theirs, to lay off employees, and to wonder what might happen next.
Now that most have been allowed to reopen, albeit with a different modus operandi, it does not mean their futures are not precarious. The revenue lost can never, ever be regained, but we — all of us — can make a promise to the small businesses in this community. Help them, and help them now! If you are able, buy something this week, maybe next as well. A gift certificate from the local sporting goods shop, perhaps. You may not need it now, but the holidays are just months away. Maybe a charm or an everyday watch from the family jeweler who has been serving us for over 60 years and now could use a little help from us. And need I mention a promise to our restaurants? Whether it’s a breakfast place, a sandwich at lunch, or takeout at dinner, please consider a promise made to them, not just one time, but ongoing if you can. Whether you dine in and have a large meal or just get a salad to go, there are a number of people behind your order, so please don’t forget to tip and be generous.
Unfortunately, when given the $1.25 billion in federal assistance specifically earmarked for our 2,200 statewide small businesses, our governor forgot her promise and is only now doling out a little, retaining the rest to perhaps plug the budget hole.
Small businesses forever changed the landscape of this country and serve as its backbone. Every small business in America was once just a dream. It is the responsibility of us all to keep that dream alive ... to support it, foster it, and help its growth so the dream doesn’t turn into a nightmare.
It’s time for Gov. Raimondo to come up with a new Rhode Island promise ... and to keep it. In the meantime, let’s make our promise to our small business community...and keep it.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
