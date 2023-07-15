It’s time to write the reverse bucket list

The Bucket List.

Whoever heard of such a concept before Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman burst onto the silver screen in 2007 with that movie of the same name? In case you don’t remember the film or never saw it, it was the story of two men with terminal lung cancer and limited time who decide to bust out of their depression, the agony of waiting, and all the medical “stuff,” and hit the road doing everything they had always wanted to do and never did...aka, the “bucket list.”

That expression has given way to every wish and dream not necessarily for those ready to kick the bucket, but it has translated to people doing everything from climbing Everest to telling their boss to “take this job and shove it.” Way back when I first started writing “In My Own Shoes,” I did my take on my own personal “bucket list.” It couldn’t have been too exciting because I couldn’t remember one thing I had on that list or even if I had a list. So I looked it up. Turns out it ran on this very page on April 14, 2019, so if you’re into artifacts, I’m certain The Sun, coupled with some good research skills, can provide. Actually, I didn’t have that many goals noted, so the only two I haven’t reached as yet are visiting Switzerland and jumping out of a plane. I still would keep them on my list along with this one: I don’t want a bucket! If there’s no bucket to kick, then maybe...well, you know. Not very realistic, though, is it?

However, I do have a rather long Reverse Bucket List, that being a lengthy notation of things I absolutely DO NOT WANT TO DO before the bucket looms large in front of me. So I sat down on July 4th and started a list, and here’s what I came up with:

1. I do not want to be reincarnated (if there is such a thing post-bucket) because I positively refuse to take algebra and geometry again! Integers and trapezoids be damned!

2. I do not want to get any body piercings, tattoos, or purple and turquoise hair and call them “enhancements.”

3. I do not want to have to go into an election booth and decide between two candidates (or more) for whom I have no respect, no regard, nor any hope that they could ever make a difference and possess anything more than an inflated ego and a modicum of intelligence.

4. I do not want to battle nightly with a Smart Phone when long ago I capitulated and gave that device the “win.” (I know why they’re called devices, they are extremely divisive)!

5. I do not want to have to accept bad behavior from famous people like movie stars and politicians and then have it explained away with the excuse, “Well, that’s just how they are.”

6. I do not want to listen to broadcasters giving me their own personal opinions when the purpose of their job is to just give me the straight news in an intelligent, unbiased fashion.

7. I do not want to have to put another dog or cat to sleep because they’re suffering and then be told by well-meaning people, “Well, it was only a dog (cat).” Sorry, but to me, they are family, and if that’s your style of comforting me, keep it!

8. I don’t want to live in a world where people are openly doing drugs, using four-letter words, and throwing any vestige of respect for other individuals, property, and traditions in the toilet as though nothing matters. Ask anyone who’s about to kick the bucket, it DOES matter!

9. I do not want to come back if that means existing in a world of artificial intelligence, artificial food, and artificial people.

10. I don’t want to live in a society that no longer reads newspapers and worse than that, no longer has newspapers as a source of entertainment, information, laughter, diversion, and people-oriented features.

11. I don’t want to live in a world of “entitled” people who think no one will see them texting during church or a live play or movie, no one will hear them whispering, and no one will have seen the contraband food they brought in with them.

12. I absolutely do not want to have dinner with Joey Chestnut.

Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.