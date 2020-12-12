Prattville in the ’40s and early ’50s was like any other small town or village in America. It had its own identity, its own character everyone knew that defined it, and its own rhythm.
Everyone knew everyone, even greeted complete strangers with a smile and a wave as they passed, and crime was virtually non-existent. Life was simple, but satisfying. It was a place where people left their doors unlocked and never for a minute thought there should ever be a reason to do otherwise. Some never even had a key in this hamlet where in the ’40s young men went off to war, women worked in factories because it was the thing to do to support the war effort, and on the home front anxious mothers ran to the door every time they heard a car slow down, fearing the worst. A number of Prattville’s young men were indeed lost, but many more came home and immediately went to work, marrying their sweethearts and raising families.
Although there was a small supermarket on the edge of town, most people shopped locally at individual stores. They went to Kessel the butcher, Coyle the tailor, had home deliveries from the Butter-and-Egg Man (no one knew his name), the ice man “cameth” (with literary apology to Eugene O’ Neill), and life was sweet. And honest.
Long, long before computers or even sophisticated bookkeeping, it was the Kessels, the Coyles, and the Butter-and-Egg Men who had their own system of keeping track of their customers ... they knew who only wanted delivery every other week, whose child had the measles, so “leave the package on the porch, and I’ll catch up with you next week,” and who owed money. One Prattville resident, now a nonagenarian, vividly remembers Kessel the Butcher having a small, thick, very worn notebook stained with the blood of his profession and always at the ready in his back pocket. “He’d take it out, pull a stub of a pencil that desperately needed sharpening from behind his ear, and write charges in next to a customer’s name.” Since the eraser had long ago been worn down, if a correction were to be made, the butcher would simply wet his fingers, rub them together, then wipe the old number out, replacing it with the new. If a customer had the amount needed upon delivery and wanted to pay on the spot, the response was usually, “You’ll pay me later.” If the customer asked, “When is later?”Kessel would respond, “Later is later. Later is when I tell you it’s due.” And he would! He never forgot a balance, and no customer ever tried to cheat him. That was business, ’40s-style, and it worked!
However, somewhere along the way, the rhythm of Prattville changed, as it did for almost every other town in America. Some say after too many wars, especially Vietnam, there was a loss of innocence. Others blame it on growing too fast, becoming too liberal, “those” kinds of movies, a loss of control over young people as suddenly both parents had to go to work and the family unit as it had been was forever changed.
Whatever it was, one year turned into another, and with it came progress, new things, new ways of living. Some of it good, some of it questionable depending upon to whom you spoke. Slowly the Prattvilles were losing their character, their individualism. Now the doors were locked, and everyone had at least one key. While there are still small tailor shops and an occasional butcher shop here and there, the Kessels and Coyles are gone, replaced by chain stores, supermarkets with meat wrapped in plastic and placed unceremoniously on a hunk of styrofoam in a case. The price for goods is firm and must be paid on or before they are delivered, with credit card, check, and only occasionally with cash.
Today when you look over your shoulder at the past, eventually you have to turn the other way and look at what’s in front of you. It is now a rare community that has the shoemaker, the butcher, the tailor, the knife-sharpener all ensconced in their own space, knowing customers and the balance on their account without needing a computer.
It’s still called Prattville, or Clarks Falls, or Westerly, or Hopkinton City, but it’s just not the same; never will be again.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
