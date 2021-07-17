Remember the 1976 Academy Award-winning movie, “Network?”It burst onto the big screen attacking TV news, ratings, and what the quest for same does to the people who are watching. Along the way it picked up a whole host of awards for writing, direction, and acting, and made famous the signature line, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore!”
Those of you who read this column on a regular basis know that recently I have climbed atop a soapbox with increasing frequency to decry the newfangled politically correct drivel they’re constantly trying to shove down our throats. Well, a few days ago I heard an item on the news that I first thought was just some tongue-in-cheek journalism toying with our minds. Upon further examination I was horrified to find out that what I heard was true. Ready?
It appears that after years of pressure directed at the American Entomological Society (those folks who study insects of all types), we can no longer call those insidious bugs that destroy our trees “gypsy moths” because it “is derogatory to the Romani people.” Matter of fact, Dr. Ethel Brooks, a department chair at Rutgers University, has proclaimed the gypsy moth name to be “hideous, super-racist, and hurtful.”
Now, while the “geniuses” at the Entomological Society have capitulated and agree with Ethel, they haven’t yet figured out what to alternatively call the little buggers, so they have resorted to their scientific name: “Lymantria Dispar.” So run right out and warn your neighbor, “Hey Ted, those lymantria dispars are destroying your spruce tree. Better get to the garden store and buy some stuff to off them.”
Wonder what the Romani people would think of that? Mass entomological genocide. I was driving when I heard the news item and almost had to pull over and do what “Network’s” lead character, newsman Howard Beale, implored his audiences to do. Here’s a short edited excerpt from the film. That was 45 years ago, yet see how it rings true more than ever today.
“I don’t have to tell you things are bad. People are out of work, the dollar buys a nickel’s worth, shopkeepers keep a gun under the counter, punks are running wild in the street, and there’s nobody anywhere who seems to know what to do! We know the air is unfit to breathe and our food unfit to eat, and we sit watching our TVs while some local newscaster tells us that today we had 15 homicides and 63 violent crimes, as if that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Well, I’m not gonna leave you alone. I want you to get mad! I don’t want you to protest. I don’t want you to riot. I just want you to get mad, to get up out of your chair, go to the window, open it, stick your head out, and yell, ‘I’M MAD AS HELL, AND I’M NOT GOING TO TAKE THIS ANYMORE!’”
Yes, Howard Beale was a fictional character, but those words so well written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky ring true today. The entire message of the film rings equally true. No, we should not riot or protest, it does little good and a lot more harm. Protesting in this country is now so commonplace, few people give it a second look. There’s always some group somewhere holding up placards, congregating outside some building about something, and it doesn’t change a thing. But when are we going to say collectively, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this B.S. anymore?” Problem is, to whom do you yell it? In the case of the gypsy moths, maybe to the Entomological Society and the “esteemed” Rutgers professor.
It’s interesting to note that “Network” was categorized by film critics and movie associations alike to be a “black comedy.” (Sharp intake of breath here.) Oh no, can we say that today? And besides Peter Finch, William Holden, and Faye Dunaway had all the lead roles, so they didn’t even cast a “Black!”
Legendary vocalist Ella Fitzgerald had a huge hit back in the ’40s when she recorded, “It’s Just the Gypsy in my Soul.” Whoops! That wouldn’t cut it today either. And neither would the comedy of Don Rickles, the ground-breaking show “All in the Family,” and so much more.
Ready? Then get up, go open the window and start yelling.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.