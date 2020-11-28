"Local yokel" was always one of those expressions that was accompanied by a negative connotation.
The idiom actually refers to a native resident of a rural location, often with the derogatory implication that they are somehow less intelligent or sophisticated than someone from the city or more cosmopolitan locale.
Well, it’s been three days since we local yokels have given our final burp of turkey, stuffing, and assorted sides and pies, and our thoughts turned to bicarb and then to the annual ritual of holiday shopping. For the umpteenth time you’re hearing, no doubt, that holiday shopping this year will look different, the same litany you’ve been hearing for the last eight-plus months of misery and change during the pandemic. Big-box stores started their Black Friday specials weeks ago to keep the crowds down, which in and of itself is not a bad thing. Probably kept a bunch of people from being knocked down or having their legs broken at 5 a.m. over a deal on a big-screen TV or the latest action figure.
Okay, let’s get real here. If you’re reading this column on a computer right now, turn the computer off when you’re done reading today’s paper, get out of those ugly pajama bottoms, take a shower, spruce up a bit, get in the car, and drive to downtown Westerly or Stonington Borough ... and oh yeah, bring your holiday list with you. This year it is more important than ever to shop locally. While the virus has infected all of us in one way or the other, wreaking havoc at the same time, that’s nothing compared to what it’s done to our local stores, many of them family businesses who’ve been part of our shared communities for years, and they desperately want to continue. So they don’t need you to sit at a computer buying from faceless national concerns, then waiting for the Amazon truck to come down your road. Our community’s small businesses need you NOW to come in and see what’s in store at their shops. A faceless chat feature on a computer cannot in any way give you the level of personal service and customer care that our local stores’ owners can and do every day of the year.
Ski equipment and apparel, beautiful jewelry, gift stores, stores that feature Westerly and Rhode Island products, restaurants with gift cards for evenings out now and later, pet stores, hardware emporiums selling a whole lot more than hammers and nails, consignment shops chockablock with clothing both brand new and gently used, specialty shops, and more are all out there, just a few miles up or down the road. They spent most of 2020 bleeding dollars, and while you cannot possibly hope to right the ship completely, you can certainly help them fill some of the holes in the boat.
If you’re uncertain as to what to get someone or which shop to frequent, then make one stop at the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce office on Chamber Way off the Post Road in Westerly, or call them at 401-596-7761. And if you still can’t tear yourself away from your computer screen, access them online at oceanchamber.org where you can buy gift certificates in any denomination, good at hundreds of stores in Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton, Pawcatuck, Mystic, and Stonington. Shopping done simple and just like a local yokel.
Consider this holiday season staying around here, shopping around here, and in so doing, helping the business folks who are such an integral part of the fabric of this community. Be proud to be a local yokel, and shop where you live!
A note of thanks
One of the greatest things about our shared community is the willingness of people to jump up, pitch in, and help when and where help is needed without having to be asked. Such was the case this past Thursday when a hearty handful of volunteers led by Caswell and Christine Cooke kept the legacy of the Christ Church Community Thanksgiving Dinner alive and well despite the ravages of the pandemic and the absence of its originator, Liz Dobson, due to illness. The Cookes and their merry band of those who donated, roasted, cooked, baked, packaged, served curbside, and delivered throughout the grateful community are to be commended for the tireless hours they put in to keep this tradition going. It’s just another definition of what locals for years have called, “The Westerly Way.”
