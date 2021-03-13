Oh, the things we hear on television, those comments that if closely examined, make so little sense.
On nearly every TV newscast you’ll hear the anchor intone after a commercial break, “Welcome back.” Why do they say that? Unless you went to the bathroom or to grab a beer from the fridge (and how would they know?), YOU didn’t go anywhere. THEY did! They put aside their government haranguing, their budget cuts, and Dr. Fauci for two or three minutes, and took a powder. So why do they need to welcome you back? And why would you need to be welcomed back at all? In your home, do you give a rousing, “welcome back!” every time a family member returns from the toilet? Do bands play and balloons fly skyward because someone flushed? Course not. So if it were the network that took a break to air inane commercials and gather their papers and sound bites for the next segment, why the perfunctory “welcome back!” after every break?
I’ve intoned this before, but it always rankles me every time I hear it. “Only four easy payments of $39.95!” How do they know it’s easy for anyone to pay 40 bucks every three months when they’ve got rent/mortgage, insurance, utilities, food, car payments, and the like, until the item they bought that probably wasn’t worth that much to begin with is paid for?
On the same subject, they scream, “It’s not 200 dollars, or even 150 dollars or even 125 dollars, but this fantastic gotta-have-it widget you will die without having if you don’t buy it right now is all yours for just three easy payments of $34.50!”
“And if you order right now, we’ll throw in another one for just $51 plus free shipping! That’s two pieces of crap you really don’t need “for the low, low price of ....”
Give me a break.
Those type of commercials, usually aired early in the morning, or on weekends, on any of the 300 cable stations, are called infomercials or PI (“per inquiry) ads. Broadcast stations run PI ads for a fee based on the number of calls that are generated through a dedicated toll-free number that is exclusive to each station or network. It is performance-based marketing at its most basic.
So when the announcer constantly blasts that “operators are standing by,” can you just see a bunch of them standing around a big room with coffee cups in hand, looking bored, and waiting for their phone to ring, with the poor schmuck on the end of the call who couldn’t sleep that night and in a sleep-deprived stupor decided to call and buy a ___? But PIs are run on broadcast channels at a heavy cost, so they’ve got to make those phone lines ring, and those “operators” are standing by to try to upsell you because it means a hefty commission to them.
If you really want to hear some fancy jargon, check out the local weather dudes. Now I heartily defend these men and women because they are professional meteorologists, and they usually are right on the money with their forecasts. Years ago they stuck the assistant camera guy in front of a map, and he more or less made it up based on whatever the newspaper said. Today we have computer models and highly trained professionals, so why then do they say, “It’s going to be cool this morning” when the temperature is barely 19 degrees with a feel-like of “head for TF Green immediately and fly to Florida?” Or, if in August, when the guy looks squarely into the camera and reports, “It’s going to be warm the next few days.” 95-plus degrees is not “warm,” it’s hot as hell! There was a weather guy back in New York State some years ago who measured how cold it was by his invention of a little guy he called “Walter Windchill.” Could you throw up?
Fact remains, the reason they talk to us that way is because we’re buying it. We never question being “welcomed back” when a serious newscast takes a break, we keep buying the infomercial PI dreck they peddle on late-night TV because we get excited about only “three easy payments,” and whether we’re bundled like Nanook of the North or sweating bullets, we let the weather folks tell us what to do.
Kinda makes you wonder, huh?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.