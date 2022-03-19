Preface: With a nod to Keith Kimberlin, our Sports Editor, who knows way more about sports than I do, I had to write this homage to two favorite teams, with respect to those who play and coach, and with an aching heart but a brain rooted in reality when it doesn’t turn out the way it “should.”
I was watching one of those gut-wrenching college basketball games. You know the ones. The ones where your heart alternately races then stops several times, your stomach turns inside out, and your emotions are grabbed and flung about like a rag doll. Yeah, those are the ones.
Consider this: if it was like that for me, what was it like for the players, aged 18-21 in most cases? They’re still little boys in many ways, but little boys who just happen to be between 6 and 7 feet tall with body hair and tattoos and attitudes and big dreams of making that shot, hearing that swish, and maybe one day getting to the NBA.
The first game that Saturday had my favorite team in the lead throughout; as the second half neared a joyous end, they were 18 points ahead, they were shooting three-pointers like it was easy, and then the basketball gods — those mean-spirited entities — reversed their luck, sapped their athleticism, and 18 points were quickly reduced to single digits until they lost at the buzzer. With heads lowered, they walked slowly toward the locker room, teardrops mixing with drops of perspiration. For some, it was their last game because this was Senior Day. They had been feted joyously at the start, the facility was packed, the mood was light and loud and wonderful, and now, it was over.
I switched to the second game because although not my team, their coach has always been #1A in my book. He is the winningest college basketball coach in the nation, having captured national titles multiple times, bringing fame and fortune to his program. Tonight would be his as a bevy of former players and thousands of students and other spectators filled the indoor facility in tribute and adulation. It was said some tickets had gone for as high as $99,000 just to watch the coach’s lavish and heartfelt farewell followed by a game that would be a sure win against an old in-state rival. Except ... it wasn’t. They lost, and people stared incredulously, riveted in their seats, emotions pouring onto the hardwood.
It’s not a guarantee, is it? The best teams don’t always win when you so hope they will, when you just know they will. That’s the uncertainty and cruelty of sports. The athletes or coaches who should be cutting down the net don’t always get that opportunity.
Cutting down the net is a celebratory tradition in basketball wherein a coach or player removes the net from one of the backboards after winning a game. It’s usually done after winning a conference tournament, regional title, or national championship. A coach in any sport has a multi-layered job. He or she must be cheerleader, inspiration, psychiatrist, parent, berater, and forgiver all in one; and in so filling all those roles, must never lose focus nor the respect of their players.
While cutting down the net and winning at all costs despite taped-up ankles, sore muscles, and questionable attitudes seems to be the primary goal, it quickly fades because a basketball game is really just two 20-minute periods, and then it’s over. Done! Whether it was just one game on a season’s roster or THE game for all the marbles, eventually it’s forgotten. Then “real life” intrudes and stays with those players and the rest of us non-athletes for the remainder of our days when work, relationships, raising families, illness, and life experiences both good and bad are thrown at us. But they are what empowers us to run up and down our own personal court for years even after the legs wear out. It’s what makes us shoot for the impossible, not always getting it, but nevertheless trying and being motivated by our own intentions and the applause of those we care about, not by the cheers of a faceless crowd which quickly fades.
All that’s really needed is a pair of scissors and a “coach” or two to teach you how to cut down the nets throughout life. Without a doubt, that’s the sweetest win.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
