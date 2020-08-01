Betty is a rare bird.
Not only have we been friends for more than 40 years, even though for the last 34 we have been separated by a whole lot of miles, but she is the only person I know who still handwrites letters ... and writes them in exquisitely perfect cursive! She is a friend in the old-fashioned sense of the word, one of those people you might lose contact with for a few months or a few years, but when you finally connect again, it’s as though there never was any separation. She was raised in an age of manners, common sense, and undying loyalty, something many today would never “get.”
Betty is also deeply committed to her faith. She always has been, and although unlike her I am not a Lutheran, I have always enjoyed listening to her speak about its foundations, about her allegiance to its tenets, and the absolute love and joy she derives from growing up in the faith and even serving as a young deaconess when she resided in Canada many years prior.
Now Betty lives in Central New York and is retired but remains extremely active. She has gone to the gym daily for decades, which is why her body was strong enough to recuperate from a broken hip at warp speed a few months back. She lives alone, drives a car, does her own shopping, cooking, cleaning, perfectly folds sheets, and enjoys communicating with friends by phone, with handwritten letters, and with those on her “team.”
Ah, yes, Betty has a team, a small gang of women friends on whom she can rely, if needed. After her hip surgery, she needed them to help out; and even though it was smack in the middle of the pandemic, they managed to stop at the house with food, run errands, and call every day or so to “check in.” Betty’s team was unbending and hung tough, probably because it’s made up of the same kind of people as Betty herself who know the value of true friendship and never for a moment take it for granted.
Some months ago, Betty shocked me by sending along a copy of her “final wishes” and directives. She had spent a good deal of time and thought on the where and what should happen after her passing, so as not to be a burden to anyone. Betty’s sharp mind didn’t miss a trick, covering everything from the legal aspects of an executrix and will, to her funeral and burial wishes, to the religious piece of the pie. She made sure everyone on the team had a copy.
A few weeks back, Betty sent yet another news-filled letter, carefully scripted, completely legible, and perfectly mounted. At the end of the missive, she outlined the first names of those who were on her team, which she lovingly and reverently calls, “The Jesus Team,” assigning each of them a number. Much to my surprise, she added me. I am now #8 on the Jesus Team!
My first thought, because I am so damned irreverent, was to run right out to my local convenience store and play the number, then I thought better of it. And I also thought how important it is to be on a team. Whether it’s Little League, a team of volunteers in a service club, or a team of medical workers laboring hard to save lives, it’s knowing that you are working with people who have your back at all times, who are unified in purpose, and possess enough grit and sheer determination to get the job done.
There’s something very special about being part of a team. First and foremost, you have to “make” the team, whether it’s qualifying athletically, intellectually, or by dint of sincere and real friendship. Once on a team, you have to pull your weight, to remember it’s not about you but about everyone else and everything else, and about strengthening the team and never sitting back and allowing others to do it. From the time we’re in kindergarten, we’re taught about teamwork; sadly as we grow into adulthood and get mired in our own lives, we often forget what teamwork’s all about.
Not me! I’m the newest rookie on the Jesus Team, so when you see me on the street or in a local store, just call out, “Hey, #8!”
And I’ll step right up to the plate.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
