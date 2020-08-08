I know they have to do it. I know it’s part of the whole retail mentality. I get it.
No, no, no! I lied. I do NOT get it! I hate it! A week and a half ago, I went to my local supermarket to get some lemonade. The actual temperature had soared to 100 degrees, my mask was itchy, I was hot, sweaty, out of sorts. My underclothes were sticking to my body, and my demeanor was not exactly that of Mary Poppins. To add insult to injury, the store was out of lemonade, so rather than have a tantrum in a one-way aisle, I chose to stomp out in a ladylike fashion.
I’ve never had the greatest eyesight, but when it comes to peripheral vision, I could ace any test, and that’s how I managed to spy something on the shelves that brought me to a dead stop. There was a long and large display of Halloween candy! Halloween! The last day in the month of October! Not just miniature chocolate bars either, but that disgustingly sweet candy corn, those little pumpkin candies, witches on broomsticks, ghost, goblins, and ghouls. Unless they had a cooler in their car, should anyone have had an impulse to grab a package, it would have instantaneously melted into a pool like the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Then this morning, as I was writing this, I got an email from a store up the highway in West Warwick proudly announcing that their “Fall merchandise was on the way. Yay!” Yay? Snuggly warm slippers, gloves you can wear to keep your digits warm while still being digital, everything that smelled of pumpkin and spice, scarves, even some Thanksgiving table top. All this while the air conditioning is cranking in my office, the cats are in yoga corpse pose, and we’re still out of lemonade. C’mon, give us a break!
The retail industry is known to have four distinct buying seasons: spring/summer, fall/winter, resort, and something they call pre-fall. I realize they plan one to three seasons ahead to be fair to buyers and vendors and to stay current with the trends, but let’s get real here. We are still well in the middle of a pandemic, and I don’t think the average person is looking ahead right now to “resort season.” When the hell will we have the money to go to a resort ... and how safe will it be to travel to some exotic locale to do so? My trip to a resort is likely going to be North Smithfield or Groton, and I won’t need this season’s trendy two-piece to wear when I get there. When you’re worrying about sending your children back to school, distance learning, or home-schooling the little yard apes yourself, are you really planning on filling the candy dish right now with sticky Halloween pumpkin candies or buying decorations months in advance?
During the winter of 2018-19 I went out one March morning to find our decks covered with a sizable layer of black ice. It was hard-packed, dangerous, and needed immediate attention, so I drove down the hill to that wonderful store “that has everything,” knowing they’d be able to fill my need. Driving was tough, so when I got in the parking lot, I found only a handful of vehicles. When I entered the store the first thing that greeted me was row upon row of grass seed, fertilizer, weed killer, and everything else necessary to make ready the spring garden. I know it was March, I know the season would soon be upon us, but the ice was upon us NOW! After I wailed my disapproval, a clerk approached, asking if there were a problem. I told her I didn’t need stuff for the lawn right now, I couldn’t even find the lawn under a blanket of snow and ice, and where in the world was the ice melt?
“Oh that,” she replied in a disinterested tone. “That’s been moved to the back of the store in ‘Clearance,’ if we even have any left. We’re into spring now.”
They may have been “into spring,” but I was into not falling flat on my butt. While I certainly understand the demands of the retail industry, I understand even more the demands and needs of the people it’s supposed to serve.
Wish they did.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
