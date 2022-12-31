Happy New Year Everyone!
Yeah, we survived another one, didn’t we? There were bumps and bruises, good times and bad. We met people, lost people, faced challenges, and somehow got through them, crossed the finish line, and now it’s a brand spanking new year. Those who “know” will tell you how to manage your money, organize your closets, eat fat-free, cholesterol-free, and taste-free food, and you’ll probably shelve your good intentions before the beginning of February. Right?
I have decided that money no longer means anything. Oh sure, you need it to buy groceries, keep a roof over your head, and put gas in your car, but beyond that, all the hard work you’re doing and I’m doing and everyone I know is doing means little because we’re in the wrong arena, we can’t afford the “special” things in life.
I guess when you have a lot of money you feel you can just blow it on “stuff,” like Elon Musk and his purchase of Twitter. But unlike Elon Musk, there are people out there who apparently have enough money to buy things at auction that I will never understand. I’m not talking about art, although I often scratch my head when I see people pay multiples of seven figures for something that looks like a kindergartner scrawled it ... but hey, there’s no accounting for what’s art and what you can get away with.
I’m speaking of things like the Associated Press story that ran a few weeks back in this very newspaper. Seems that off the coast of North Carolina they found a sunken trunk from an 1857 shipwreck and inside they found a heavy-duty pair of miner’s pants from Gold Rush days that went for $114,000 at auction. I wonder if the person who shelled out the cash was the same size? At the famed Art Basel event in Miami someone bought Italian artist Mauizio Cattelan’s piece, titled “Comedian,” for $120,000. It is ... wait for it ... a banana duct-taped to a wall! It should have been called “Ripoff,” but the person who bought it somehow saw art ... or was smoking banana peels. The chair that author J.K. Rowling sat in when she wrote her first two “Harry Potter” books was sold at auction in 2016 for $394,000. Who buys that? And how do you know that was THE chair? I’ve been sitting in the same chair for more than 21 years writing articles, columns and books. It’s sturdy, has a split in the leather seat thanks to Greenberg the cat, and if you’re serious, I could probably let it go for five-figures or thereabouts. I’ll even throw in the Syracuse University pillow that protects my lower back during long stretches. I could be sitting on a gold mine here.
Queen Victoria (the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-great-grandmother) had a pair of cotton knickers with a 114-centimeter drawstring waist and embroidered with her initials. In U.S. sizes that’s a large, in case you’re interested. Eight years ago, someone bought the knickers for a mere $16,300; today you’d probably have to up the ante on the panty. Marilyn Monroe’s iconic white halter dress worn in “The Seven Year Itch” that blew up when she stood over a subway grate went for a cool $4.6 million in 2011. One of the most memorable is Wallace Hartley’s damaged violin sold at auction in 2013 in less than 10 minutes for $1.7 million. Hartley was the British band leader who played as the Titanic sunk into the icy Atlantic. That acquisition makes sense, but at the other end of the spectrum, or perhaps I should say, asylum, are the grilled cheese sandwiches, English muffins, pancakes, and toast which have landed on the auction block because someone saw the image of Jesus or the Virgin Mary on them. Scientists call this phenomenon face pareidolia in which the brain processes and interprets random images of light and shadow as actual faces. I call it nuts, but I guess you can’t argue with the Virgin Mary on the piece of toast that sold for $28,000 or the woman making pierogies one Palm Sunday who flipped one over and saw the face of Jesus, then managed to sell it on ebay for $1,775.
The old saying is “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” My new saying? “Art is in the pockets of some very rich and greatly disturbed people.”
We’ll no doubt find both in 2023.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
