Every Tuesday morning during my years in elementary school my parents would give me a dollar.
This was not a bribe! This was for Banking Day at school, an activity begun just out of kindergarten in an attempt to teach us little nerds the value of saving money, which hopefully would go on to become a life lesson. The teacher had a bank book for each of us who participated (it was an optional activity as some families were not able to do this or chose not to have the school as their “bank”) with our names written in heavy black ink on the front cover and the inside title page. The local bank did its part by opening each of our accounts with a dollar of their own. I felt very important indeed that the Carteret Savings Bank was doing this for me. I was very proud of my bank book and watched carefully as the teacher would take the dollar from me and enter it into her record. That would later be given to the bank, which would enter the deposits in the books. The school’s savings program was a way of teaching fiscal responsibility and developing an appreciation for savings while also improving our math skills.
Later on in junior high (Dark Age-speak for “middle school”), we actually had a unit on the stock market and how it worked. The teacher gave us all the same amount of play money, taught us how to read the stock market pages in the newspaper, and how to “buy and sell.” I didn’t know anything about diversification, so I put all my “money” into Borden’s, the company that had acquired Wise Potato Chips, and I did pretty well for a while. Then I blew all my dividends on some innocuous stock, and my interest quickly waned.
Actually, whether you had a bank book at school or have one at home, we are all investors. We invest not only financially but in friends, in religious beliefs, in our careers, and in our families. Each time we make a decision, we are making an investment of sorts. So when your mother decided to have children, she made a very big investment. An investment in a lifetime, hers and yours, because that investment would not just last until your 18th birthday, but hopefully forever.
So here we are at yet another Mother’s Day, a holiday that for many is a time of love and celebration, for others it is sad, perhaps not filled with memories of family dinners, flowers, and candy. Still others who no longer have their mother in their lives find it a bittersweet day. I choose not to pontificate on this because it can be as raw for some as it is warm and beautiful for others, but the great equalizer we share is none of us got here without a mother.
With all due respect to the financial planners, stockbrokers, banks, and credit unions among us, for me, there is no finer investment than investing in people and none better than investing in a child, whether that means taking them somewhere special, reading a book with them, or best of all, just listening to them, because no matter their age or how they might prattle on about something innocuous, it’s important to them, therefore it should become equally as important to you. That’s how it was with my mother, and I hope in some small way, with yours as well. My mother lauded me when I did something well, but also pointed out in no uncertain terms when I was wrong or behaved badly. She was my greatest champion, my harshest critic, and loved me unconditionally. You could ask for no better investment than that.
If along the way you find out that Banking Day is still alive in your child or grandchild’s school, start giving them a dollar every week. If they no longer do that, start your own bank day with them. If they’re little, buy them a piggy bank, something of which many kids today have no knowledge. Let them pick it out, then add the first penny. If they’re older, make a trip with them to your local bank or credit union and open an account so that they have their own bank book which becomes a source of pride.
It might just be the best investment YOU ever make. Happy Mother’s Day!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
