The year 2070 ... you may not be around then. I’m pretty sure I won’t be either because the only people who live well into the 110-plus-year range are sherpas in Tibet, and as a rule, I don’t summit anything higher than the 13 steps to my office.
Ah, but the Millennials among us will likely still be around if they maintain good health and keep going to the gym in their tiny little shorts and tank tops, their muscles liberally adorned with tattoos. In 50 years they might just be making plans to live out their “golden years” in a home. So, what will life in the nursing home or assisted-living facility be like for today’s Millennials in 2070?
Let’s begin with those aforementioned muscle-bound tattoos. Most of the residents will have been tattooed 50 years or more prior, but in 2070 those designs won’t look as vibrant as they once did. Those once-macho Millennial guys who have been inked from shoulder to wrist down both arms, neck, legs, etc. might have other residents stopping them to “read the newspaper.” Those little chickies who used to delight the male population at the gyms back in 2020 with tattooed flowers adorning their perky mammaries, will now find the flowers have withered into a sorry bunch on their wrinkled tummies.
Piercings, I’m assuming however, could come in handy in a nursing home, as you might want to hang your room key off your belly button or loop your nasal spray to the side of your nose so you don’t lose it. Not such a bad idea.
Regarding the cuisine in 2070, I’m not certain if assisted living will serve kombucha or craft beer in the dining room nightly, and the selection of artisan breads could well be limited. Farm-to-table will probably be replaced by Ensure-to-cup, and sandwiches that used to be finished with fig jam or cranberry mayonnaise may now have a dollop of Metamucil or Dulcolax on them to “move things along.” Avocado toast will be replaced by whole wheat, and a poke won’t be tuna in a bowl, but what a fellow resident might give you in the side because you can’t hear them.
Pop-ups will still occur, although rather than shops or celebratory events, the event may be more a result of an open fly or unbuttoned blouse.
The language will probably change as well. While now Millennials say, “He got swol,” referring some guy becoming beefy by frequenting the gym and pumping iron, it may translate to, “The man in Room 312 got swollen after he fell trying to get on the treadmill in the workout room.” And how about this? Today if you’re very aware, very “with it,” a Millennial will say, “She’s very woke.” In 2070 it may become, “She’s woke? No, she’s still sleeping.” While today Millennials hate to have to “adult,” in 50 years they’ll be one.
Texting shorthand terms like LOL are very popular now, but in 50 years probably won’t mean the same, i.e. “That was a good joke, Brittany ... LOL.” Brittany responding with, “LOL? What the hell does Land O’Lakes have to do with anything? You know I can’t have any butter because of my cholesterol!”
Devices will change as well. Smart phones, iPads, and tablets will fade away, replaced by yelling across the day room, writing on sheets of paper, and the only tablets in anyone’s daily routine will be given in a little cup with water several times a day.
The world of social media, which has had such a significant impact on how we communicate, or how we’ve forgotten to communicate, in 2020, will take on a new twist. Messaging will be, “Put a new battery in your hearing aid, dammit. You couldn’t hear an elephant pass gas!” FaceTime might be anything from looking in the mirror to staring into space, and when Mr. Pollock in Room 212 winks at Mrs. Gerstable in Room 214, she might say, “He makes my heart go all a-twitter.”
It all comes down to what it’s always come down to. Evolution. From the time we’re born, to the time we die, we evolve in what’s important, in what we do, what we eat, how we speak. Things we think are critical today are forgotten tomorrow. Values, ideas, mores slip away as we grow older, grayer, and hopefully wiser. So the Millennials of today will learn ... won’t they?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
