It’s become a “thing.”
Famous people announce their retirement, blow kisses, wipe away not-so-real tears, and pander to the angst of adoring fans who want to cling to them, buy that one last ticket, that one final piece of “merch.” Then they leave the limelight “forever.” But forever never lasts very long — Tom Brady went into retirement for a whopping 40 days — and then came back. It wasn’t the money. It wasn’t that he didn’t like daytime TV or that Gisele was with the ladies who lunch. It had to be because he missed all of us: the adulation, the applause, the cameras, the microphones. Well, I won’t miss any of that which is why I have made a decision. After today’s column I am officially retiring.
The famous folks always have a clever name for that final bow they take as they tour 87 cities to say that one last goodbye, play that last game, perform at that last concert venue. Therefore, as of today, I am officially launching the “Out of Words” tour. I shall begin my exhausting and never-ending itinerary by visiting Charlestown, Stonington, the North End of Westerly, Green Hill, Matunuck, Hope Valley, Ashaway, Enders Island, Laurel Glen, and more on my multi-city, -town, and -village tour. I will join the likes of Serena Williams, Cher, Elton John, Black Sabbath, Roger Federer, and even former President Grover Cleveland. I love Black Sabbath’s final hurrah(s). The band retired in 1979 with “The Last Supper Tour,” then reunited in 2011 with “The Dress to Kill Tour” and retired again in 2017.
There have been so many who have “quit forever,” and within a few years returned. Lord knows, it wasn’t for the money. As of 2022, Cher who has had more “last tours” than facelifts, is worth $360 million; Serena, poor girl, left too soon, she’s only banking $250 million. Roger Federer swears he won’t be back, and why should he? Unless he gets bored, he’s got $550 million to play with. Elton John, who first bid farewell in 1977 and is still doing it, is worth a cool $500 million.
And then there’s Tom Brady. As of right now, before he retires again, he’s got $250 million in his passbook, but the wife has $400 million from modeling socked away, and she never had to worry about concussions or a torn ACL.
You know, President Grover Cleveland was the only president in history to leave and then come back two years later to lead the country once more. There’s someone out there right now who’s angling to do the same, but I don’t know how that will turn out. He’s definitely “on tour” right now, plenty of “merch” around, but Trump’s certainly no Grover.
We can go on and on with KISS, Motley Crue The Who, Old Blue Eyes, The Eagles, etc., but now it’s time for MY decision.
So, “start spreadin’ the news, I’m leavin’ today.” Call Gov. Abbott. Have Gov. DeSantis ready that plane. I’m ready to fly away to a better life and be given a free driver’s license, free medical care, SNAP benefits, cash assistance, free transportation, and maybe even an overnight on beautiful Martha’s Vineyard without even asking.
But, then again ... I would miss writing this little column every week. I would miss your calls when you agree with me, your emails when you don’t, your ongoing feedback, your stopping me on the street, so maybe I announced too soon. Maybe I acted too quickly. May I have a do-over? Could I take it back?
Okay, okay, I’m coming back! But I’ll need a catchy name for my comeback tour to Voluntown, Avondale, Moscow, Bradford, Weekapaug, Rockville. I got it! The “If the Shoe Fits, Wear It” comeback tour begins next week. Right here. Right on this page in this very space where it’s been for more than 5 ½ years. I mean, it just feels like home, and I’m not doing it for the adulation, the applause, the camera, and microphones. Hell, no! I’m doing it for the money! Because my net worth according to my bank, my lobster fund, my vacation fund, my house tax fund, and my laundry money fund all added together, is just a little south of Serena’s. So, see you next week.
I just couldn’t bring myself to do it, and besides, The Sun never provided any “merch” for me.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
