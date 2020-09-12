The great thing about Police Chief Shawn Lacey is he doesn’t believe one word of his own publicity. He doesn’t put on his chief’s hat, shine up his badge, and go around town like he’s above us all. He’s just a guy, and that, along with his extensive experience, vision, and temperament, make him a great police chief. But when he’s out there speaking to the citizens and visitors to this community, he’s one of us.
A couple of weeks ago, I was privileged to be in his company, and we got talking about the rash of car thefts and robberies around town due to people leaving their key fobs in their unlocked cars. I took that message to heart because I am guilty of thinking “it won’t happen here,” so more often than not, my car’s unlocked in the driveway. Not good. Okay, Chief Lacey, I listened to you and took it to heart and starting locking it, but then I noticed in spite of all that, we must have had an intruder in our home. We always lock the house, even if we’re only going to the post office. But apparently not long ago someone got in. They didn’t take any electronics (why would they? My newest one is a $17 hand mixer). They didn’t take cash (that’s easy, we don’t have any). And they left the jewelry. So how do I know someone came in? Well, the other day I went to the kitchen cabinet to get something off the top shelf, and I couldn’t reach it. I always could before. Obviously, an intruder came in and changed the height of all the shelves. Then a light bulb burned out in the dining room chandelier. I’ve always been able to reach it to replace or dust until that sneaky intruder raised the chandelier about an inch or so just to drive me crazy.
My husband, normally a polite sort of fellow, had the temerity to suggest that perhaps I was getting shorter. “Nonsense!” I fairly screamed at him, “I am the very same height I’ve been since puberty.” (I was pretty late getting there; seems like I didn’t reach it till I was almost past it.)
The next time I was at a doctor’s office, I hit the scale first thing — not to weigh myself, but to see how tall I was — and I found that if I stood straight arrow, teased my hair at the top, and stood demi-pointe (ballet-ese for half on one’s toes), I was indeed the exact same height I’ve been since my teens. So there! So Chief Lacey was right. There are nefarious folks afoot, but I have found they’re not content with just taking your money, your phone, or your car. Now they want your inches!
I looked it up, and maybe my husband is right (but don’t tell him I admitted that; he’d be hell to live with). As humans get older, they get shorter. Seems that the cartilage between the joints in the legs and spine gradually wear away as we age, and osteoporosis can cause the vertebrae themselves to shrink slightly. You also lose muscle as you age, and all of that can cause the skeleton to slump down a little more. Well true or not, I’m not playing!
So, how do I, and maybe you, if this peaks your interest, keep from becoming the incredible shrinking woman? Exercise, they say. Weight-bearing exercise and back stretches as well. Okay, I do all that, seven days a week. Next they recommend giving bones the nutrients they need. That means milk ... bleccch! I hated it as a kid, and I won’t drink it now. But it also means dairy, and I do love cheese. Plenty of calcium there. Vegetables too, especially spinach. Got it. But they also advise avoiding cigarettes and alcohol. The first, no problem. Haven’t smoked in 40 years, but alcohol? C’mon!
So I’ve decided to do the following in the name of good health and happiness: I will have cheese daily with my wine, a kind of nutritious wine-and-cheese party. I will increase my exercise time. I will permanently move the step-stool closer to the kitchen cabinets. I will let my husband be “right” (some of the time, let’s not make a habit out of it!). And the next time I see Chief Lacey, I’ll be in heels.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
