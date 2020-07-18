From the time I was little I had a thing for wanting to meet famous people.
When my parents took me to see a Broadway show, I’d beg to stand at the stage door in the alley following the performance to get autographs on my Playbill or, better yet, in my prized autograph book. Stars were much nicer back then than they seem to be today, as so many now are either dismissive of the people who just took out a second mortgage in order to buy a ticket, or they simply don’t want to be bothered to take the time. The latter is really a shame, because if not for those folks who buy the tickets and wait in line just to get a glimpse of them, they might not be where they are, making obscene amounts of money.
But years ago, it was different, completely different. The stars took the time to smile and sign, even though they may have been dog-tired after a two-hour-plus performance. So to this day, I have a well-worn autograph book I treasure, peppered with names like Angela Lansbury, Sir Cedric Hardwicke, Gertrude Berg, Edie Adams, Andy Griffith, Loretta Young, Phil Silvers, and a host of others who have long been pushing up daisies, but who took the time to stop and smile and sign a little girl’s book.
As I got older, the little girl thrill was gone as I realized they were just people and most of them were not worth being chased after. When I was in my 20s, I had to have a delightful procedure called a “Lower G.I.” to see what it was I had picked up by eating on the streets in Mexico. If you don’t know what a Lower G.I. is, look it up or ask your doctor; after all, it’s Sunday morning, and many are reading this at the breakfast table. I approached the test with a bit of trepidation at the unknown, then the radiologist announced cheerily, “Hey, honey, if I were doing this on Queen Elizabeth, I’d be putting the hose in the same place.” Ever since then, I “got over” thinking famous people were special.
The older I got, the more I realized that the really “famous” people weren’t on TV or Broadway or in the movies or on the concert arena stages, they were the “just folks” who had quietly done some amazing things, or were just “famous” to their family and friends. Like Roosevelt Hawkins, the cab driver we met years ago in D.C. We hopped in his taxi asking to be driven to a well-known Chinese restaurant, the one in all the guidebooks. He sized us up then offered, “I’d like to take you to a much better one the tourists don’t know about, but it’s where I’ve eaten for years. When you’re done, call me, I’ll come pick you up, and if it isn’t the best you’ve ever had, the ride’s on me.” We took him up on it, and Hawkins was right. That led to us hiring him the next day to show us “his Washington.” That segued to many years of exchanging correspondence we later found out was written by his granddaughter because Roosevelt was ashamed to tell anyone he was illiterate ... but oh, he was smart in so many ways and famous to that grandchild and to us too.
Along the way we have met “famous” folks who anonymously endowed animal shelters, who drive veterans to doctors’ appointments, who shovel their neighbor’s driveway, who take the time to make life fun for someone disabled. And there are those “famous” masked souls who are toiling in the hospitals and nursing homes, the paraprofessionals in the schools who work with the challenged kids, never letting them fall through the cracks, and the doctors, lawyers, and other professionals who put their fees aside because “pro bono” work is quite often synonymous for “God’s work.”
So while I will never forget “handling” Vincent Price, William Shatner and Lillian Gish when working in public relations in New York, it was that day with Roosevelt Hawkins and the resultant long friendship that put a true face on who was really famous ... and who was not. With people like that, you never need an autograph. They put their mark on the world every day of their lives, and if you’re lucky enough, you get to share it.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
