I have always been fascinated by airplanes.
It all started when I was 11, and my parents took me on a trip to Mexico during Christmas vacation to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Now there’s no way I’d take a child on what should have been a romantic anniversary trip, but I was an only child, my parents were, shall we say, a bit possessive, and this had to be cheaper than a babysitter for two weeks.
Our trip was completely planned down to each day thanks to a deep friendship my father had with the Honorary American Consul to Mexico at the time, Alfred J. Lippman. Lippman served as an advisor to five of 11 Mexican presidents and was a well-known philanthropist, which makes me wonder what my father had in common with a wealthy American Consul, but Mr. Lippman was only too happy to arrange the whole trip.
That marked my first airplane trip, and I could not wait! Flying was different back then. Passengers dressed to fly. My father wore a suit and tie, my mother wore a suit, hat, and gloves, and I had a new dress. Today, if passengers wear jeans to fly, they’re dressy. Most wear pajama bottoms and young men wear those baggy shorts that sit so low on their hips, they look like if they tripped coming down the jetway, the mystery would be over. But back then we were dressed for success.
I looked out the window wide-eyed as the Aeronaves de Mexico jet taxied slowly down the runway at Newark International Airport, my heart racing as it picked up speed, and suddenly we were in the air! I don’t think I slept a wink, not even after a delicious hot and very satisfying dinner (yeah, airplane food was good then, and they even gave little packages containing four cigarettes each on the adult trays). The stewardesses, who looked perfect in their uniform suits, heels, and little hats, came around with pillows, aperitifs for the adults, and a Shirley Temple for me. The whole thing was magical, as was every day exploring Mexico City, Cuernavaca, Taxco the Silver City, and welcoming in the new year by seeing the cliff divers at Acapulco. I learned a bit of Spanish, ate real coconut ice cream for the first time, and loved learning to convert American dollars to pesos.
When we returned on a terribly bumpy flight due to thunderstorms, Mr. Lippman was waiting to welcome us at the gate along with an uncle, aunt, and a couple of cousins. I felt so special like we were movie stars. The turbulence in the air hadn’t bothered me at all. It was part of flying, and I adored every part of it.
As the years went on I looked forward to every flight, even if it weren’t to some exotic locale. The takeoff, the landing, looking out the window, it was all great by me. Even when I wasn’t flying, I got the biggest kick out of seeing people off or welcoming them back. There was something special about going all the way down to the gate and waiting in breathless anticipation until their plane would taxi up to the gate and the mechanics on the field would guide them in with marshaling wands, open the doors, and begin loading luggage onto the carts. Those were sweet, innocent days for me ... until Sept. 11, 2001. Then, like the Twin Towers and seemingly everything else we knew to be good and innocent and fun, it all ended.
For a long time during the last 20 years I had hoped regulations might ease up, we might again be allowed to meet and greet at the gate, even if it meant going through security first. That would be worth it to have the pleasure of seeing the big jets roar in and watching the passengers disembark. But 9/11 changed all that forever, and along with it, took so much joy and innocence from our lives.
Recently, in some very old files, I found some paper money from Mexico. I knew it wouldn’t amount to much but nevertheless took off for the bank to cash it in.
“You’re way too late,” the manager said. “That money’s so old, it’s expired. It’s worth nothing. That ship has sailed.”
I think what she meant is, I missed the plane, and I’ll never again be able to re-book that flight.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
