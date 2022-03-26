I had just finished writing the column that was earmarked for today. It only needed a proofread or two, and then it would be sent by the touch of a button to “Long-Suffering,” my nickname for my erstwhile editor, Corey. So, what stopped me? Yuri Gagarin and a bunch of martini-drinking women at an East Greenwich bar.
The latter first. A couple of weeks ago we converted from standard time to daylight saving time, something we’ve been doing regularly every six months for over a hundred years. It used to be routine, but now it’s become yet another reason to flip on the computer, turn on your phones, and hie thee hither to that great American cesspool we call “social media.” The place to complain. The place to moan. The place where once-normal, strong people turned into wusses ... and why? Because of just one hour! Sixty minutes has reduced many into sniveling little wimps. Witness this: I was in East Greenwich the Sunday of the switch and decided to visit a little golf course restaurant. As I was parking, I noticed a bunch of young middle-aged Baby Boomers heading for their cars carrying very fancy bunches of balloons. Obviously a celebration of some sort had just occurred. I took a seat at the bar, and seeing more celebrants exiting the private room in front of me, I asked the barkeep what was going on. “Oh, that. That was a surprise 60th birthday party.” Nice, I thought. Very nice. I looked around trying to figure out who the honoree was, but was deterred by an annoying whine.
“Omigod, this daylight savings time has really turned me around. I just can’t get with it. I’m so, so tired!” Then she ordered an Appletini with a big dollop of whipped cream while her friend went for an over-sized chocolate martini with double whipped cream, and another “exhausted” Baby Boomer managed to snort down a Classic Double. All the while these ladies moaned and groaned about their headaches, their inability to get anything done, and how were they going to get it together for work in the morning? I was wondering how they were going to get it together to get their vodka-infused bodies and balloons to their cars and then safely home.
Daylight savings time actually began in 1918 as a way to save energy during World War I following similar action by Great Britain and Germany. In 1974, Richard Nixon signed permanent DST into law for 16 months during the gasoline crisis, but then we went right back to the way it is now. But never have I heard people complain so bitterly until this year, and not just the martini guzzling trio in East Greenwich. For the week following, I heard perfectly sane people complain, “My whole schedule is out of whack because of the time change.” What if they had flown 22 hours to Australia? When did we become such wusses over moving one lousy hour?
Moving on, a few days ago I heard that the Space Foundation, an American nonprofit, had renamed their annual tribute fundraiser that had always been named for Yuri Gagarin, the Soviet pilot and cosmonaut who was the first to journey into outer space; yes, even beating us in the Space Race. The man died in 1968, so he has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with Putin and the war in the Ukraine. His only “crime” was being born Russian. But that’s what we do here. We jump the gun on things, we condemn, we are hair-trigger quick to react, and so much of what we do is just plain stupid. There is no other word that describes these actions.
The ladies at the East Greenwich bar didn’t seem to care what kind of vodka their martinis were laden with; no one asked. I can certainly understand economic sanctioning of Russian products, but please, do your homework, Do you know there are actually Rhode Island restaurants that will no longer offer Russian Dressing, therefore Reuben sandwiches have been removed from their menus. In truth and in fact, Russian dressing was invented in Nashua, N.H., just up the highway, and the Reuben was named after Arnold Reuben, a German Jew who owned a New York deli.
Aren’t there more important things we can worry about these days? Don’t we have bigger fish to fry?
Unless, of course, the fish is sturgeon. That’s Russian, you know.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
