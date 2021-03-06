I’m sick.
No, not that kind of sick! So before you shove your mask over your nose while reading the Sunday paper, I do not have THE virus, but I certainly am victim to its fallout. Just like you.
I am sick of turning on the radio every morning at 4:30 when my alarm goes off, and the first words I hear to start my day are some version of, “COVID,” “pandemic,” “positivity rate,” “social distancing,” and the like.
I am sick of having a collection of masks that started nearly a year ago with just one that I thought I might have to wear on and off for a few weeks. Now they’re in all the stores, in catalogs, and online; they come in every color, with company and product logos and designs and are supposed to be cute, funny, and make a fashion statement. But I don’t want to make a fashion statement about a plague that has taken more than half a million people in this country. That’s the stuff of Mary Poppins preparing a spoonful of sugar to make the medicine go down. Anyone who knows me will quickly tell you I am no Mary Poppins, and I don’t need a spoonful of sugar to make the medicine go down. That’s why we keep wine in our fridge.
I am, however, sick and tired of every conversation beginning and ending and centering around the pandemic. Surely there are other things in the world we can discuss. Since Donald Trump became a private citizen and the second impeachment trial has ended as predicted, it would appear no one has anything to discuss other than when they’re going to get vaccinated, when they got vaccinated, or where they were vaccinated.
I am annoyed, irritated, exasperated, and just plain sick of Zoom meetings! While I realize they have had their place in keeping business moving, non-profits meeting, and families staying in touch when they could not do so in person, it’s enough already! Zoom has also made us lazy. No, I do not think it’s cute to have a virtual cocktail party, as one local magazine featured this month. How do you virtually share a cheese plate?
I’m also sick of plexiglass, of being separated from communication by 3/8 of an inch of an acrylic thermoplastic product. As it is, it’s nearly impossible to understand what people are saying behind their masks most of the time. (Sidebar: Why do the reporters on TV have to wear masks when giving a report or sound bite when they are feet away from the camera and no one’s around? To show solidarity? We want to hear and understand what it is they’re saying.)
It’s time. Time to start living again. While there are still restrictions and protocols we all must follow to ensure good health and to beat down this virus for good, it’s time to be ourselves again with no excuses. Time to throw off the bunny slippers and stop wearing pajama bottoms to every Zoom meeting, and time to consider moving away from Zoom and back into face-to-face meetings, properly distanced and with masks required. It’s time to stop buying every last thing from a computer screen and being at one with the Amazon Prime truck. It’s time to get dressed up again, to get a haircut, to put on makeup, and to give your business to the local guy who’s been drowning for a year while you and others were hard at work looking for deals on Amazon.
It’s time to practice, even if we still can’t be fully out there, the way it was. Time to learn to communicate once again without little squares on a computer screen. Time to get out from behind that screen and out into the fresh air. The virus is waning and spring is just weeks away, a time of rebirth, a time of renewal.
Time to shop the stores and hit the library. Time to enjoy a meal at your favorite restaurant, which is fully disinfected and better than it ever was. And before very long, it will be time to hug once again and to lower the masks and smile once again.
In the meantime, smile even if it’s only with your eyes ... the world is yet beautiful, and we made it through. Forget carpe diem (seize the day) and carpe donum (seize the gift).
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
