You may have heard some of this before, especially if you’re a regular reader of this column. It just seems too important to not give another glance backward.
The media, the internet, and health reports might have us believe otherwise, but there’s no arguing with the fact that I’m still here and so are you, albeit with some cracks and dents in our foundations and a little dirt on our shoes, but here we stand or sit above ground enjoying the sunshine, complaining about yet another round of politicians, getting through our days, and yes, even enjoying life. So what was so bad about the way we lived back then? It got us here, didn’t it?
We rode in cars that were not equipped with seat belts or airbags, and somehow we got where we were going in one piece. Could it be we were more alert back then? Didn’t drive with road rage and entitlement? Didn’t make the speedometer fly back and forth and slam on the brakes like we were mad that we had to stop in the first place?
We were safe even though we didn’t have childproof lids on medicine bottles, doors, or cabinets, and we rode our Schwinn bikes with no thought of helmets. We obeyed the rules of the road and those of our parents, and we didn’t do wheelies in the middle of the road. We left home in the morning to go out and play, and half the time our parents didn’t even know with whom, or at which house, or where we were. What they did know was we’d be home when the streetlights came on or when somebody’s mother would tell us to go home for supper because back then every mother was everybody’s mother.
How we played! We played hard. So even though we ate cookies, cupcakes, tons of candy, and drank sugary sodas, we weren’t overweight because we were always outside walking, running, riding bikes, climbing hills, building forts. A lot of the boys in my class tried out for Little League, but not everyone made the team. If they didn’t, and they were sad, they learned valuable lessons about dealing with disappointment ... that there wouldn’t always be a prize for everybody.
We all wore sneakers, plain old sneakers like Keds or PF Flyers. There were no cross-training shoes, running shoes, walking shoes, or shoes with lights and reflectors or fancy athletes’ names on them and an even fancier price. It was just a simple sneaker, and somehow they were just fine for whatever sport or activity in which we engaged. Sneakers, however, were only for gym class or playing outside. The rest of the time in school or when you went out with your family or to church you wore shoes. Real shoes like penny loafers, Mary Janes, or Buster Browns. At school, only the boys could wear pants. Girls had to wear skirts, dresses, or jumpers, and the only one who wore jeans was the janitor.
My Dad drove a car with leaded gas, and when he stopped at a station, it was pumped by a uniformed employee who also checked the oil, cleaned the windshield, and if air was needed in the tires, it was free.
If you were lucky enough to have a TV, it was a big, heavy piece of furniture with a tiny black and white screen and took five minutes to warm up. Everybody had a mutt, no purebred dogs in my neighborhood. If the teacher was late getting to class, students were left to their own devices ... and that didn’t mean cellphones, tablets, and Apple watches. It meant we were told to use our brains and imaginations. The doors to the schools were unlocked, the windows were open, and students just had fire drills, not active-shooter exercises, so they were only nervous about the midterm in algebra, asking a girl to dance, or if their face broke out.
If you didn’t feel well, the school nurse could give you a couple of baby aspirin; today that’s no longer permitted, but in some schools around the country, the nurse can dispense condoms.
Yup, the world’s upside down and turned sideways, but the good news is, we’re still here to remember those good old days, to cherish childhood memories, and maybe to tell our stories to kids and grandkids who will just roll their eyes.
It’s okay, let ’em.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 22 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
