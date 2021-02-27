I don’t think you ever forget your first time.
I can remember nearly every detail of it, although I was only eight or nine years old at the time. It was a school field trip, and we were going to see a play. I had never seen a play before. I watched television constantly in those years — every sitcom, every game show, every western, and animal show. I went to the movies with my mother on frequent Saturday afternoons, but I had never seen a live play. This sounded exciting.
The bus took us to the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, N.J., an old paper mill dating back to the 18th century. After several fires, it had been reborn as a not-for-profit professional theatre and was one of the first to begin the regional theatre movement in the United States. We were to see a performance of “Harvey,” a popular piece of fluff back then about a man who, as “Mr. Bojangles” sang, “drinks a bit.” He is living with his sister and niece and believes he is accompanied by his imaginary friend, a large rabbit named Harvey. Not only was “Harvey” my first live production, but the first time I had seen slapstick comedy on stage. To this day, while I love live theatre, I absolutely abhor slapstick of any kind.
Although I disliked the silly story, I was nevertheless mesmerized by the fact that these actors and the action before me was not taking place on a screen. It was all happening just a few yards away from my seat. They were right there! If I walked up to the stage I could touch the live people in this story, but of course I did not do so. Suddenly I became aware of the person rows away who was coughing, the classmates on either side of me breathing and shifting their positions, and the swooshing of the curtain as it went up and then down between acts. I suddenly realized we had a partnership, me and the actors. I knew they were in the same room as I, but I couldn’t reach them or speak to them, and likewise they were on that proscenium stage in front of me saying their lines, running about, ignoring the coughing and the movement and the swooshing of the curtain, pretending I and all the others in the audience were not there. I was intrigued. I was enthralled. I was hooked! For at that moment, and for the rest of my life, I would always be fascinated by that magical secret of live theatre: they’re up there, we’re down here, and it’s our little secret to pretend that the other doesn’t know so the story may be told, the music played, the dancing can go on.
Throughout this past year, it is perhaps live theatre that I miss the most. Although productions have changed in those years since I first saw “Harvey,” and now there is theatre-in-the-round or actors jumping from the stage and singing and dancing up the aisles, there is still that wonderful partnership that continues, that suspension of belief in order to fully immerse ourselves directly into the story that is being told.
I cannot wait to visit the cozy Granite Theatre after dinner downtown and a walk in beautiful Wilcox Park. What joy there will be in a few months breathing in the summer air in the garden and gazebo area at Theatre by the Sea, listening to the Broadway soundtracks playing throughout the area before, after, and during intermission. And what a treat it will be once again to see those well-loved actors in the Trinity Repertory company in Providence or to enjoy an always-edgy production at The Gamm in Warwick with its stage that brings the action so close-up you are part of it.
While all of these theatres have been busy with online activities, they have been exactly that ... online. Zooming. Not the in-your-face excitement of live performance.
I can’t wait to once again sit in my seat, hear someone cough, strain a bit because the person in front of me is too tall, or hear the swoosh of a curtain, and the musicians in the pit warming up. To feel that special energy once again. That’s live theatre, and there is no other form of entertainment that can ever come close to it.
It’s our little secret.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.