Question: Could we all just stop it?
Could we all just stop being so politically correct or what we think is politically correct? How ‘bout this? Could we just eliminate those two words from our culture and go back to living amongst people who are of different colors and ideologies and physical characteristics without being afraid we might step on someone’s mixed-race toes peeking through their Birkenstocks? Besides, folks today are so damned intent on parsing verbs and deconstructing every sentence that it’s virtually impossible not to step in it somehow.
Here’s the deal. I’m going to say it straight out, but this might make you squirm a little. Or a lot. This may make you angry. Good! Controversy is healthy. This may make you write to me or the editor or your congressman. Okay, too. Just don’t cancel your subscription. This is the only local print source you have, and you should appreciate it. Besides, how dreary to want to agree with everything every day as though that somehow validates you. So let’s get to it. “People of color.” I HATE that expression. As my neighbor rightly points out, unless you’re albino, we’re all people of color. But “people of color” is one of those terms that makes the bile rise up in my throat. What was wrong with “Black?” I note that the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) that’s been around since 1909 hasn’t taken the word “colored” out of its name. They are a much-respected organization that’s done some excellent work, and “colored” people aren’t demanding a name change.
There has been much brouhaha about sports teams with Indian names and most felt pressured to change; however, the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Chiefs continue without issue. A bit hypocritical, no?
Sadly, since George Floyd died violently at the hands of the Minneapolis Police in 2020 hate crimes involving race and ethnicity have escalated by a whopping 63%, and what have we done but talk and throw money when we don’t know what else to do? Attorney General Merrick Garland appropriated $10 million dollars in state grants last year for Hate Crime Programs, yet what is being done with it? In 2021 anti-semitic crimes hit a record high of 2717 incidents in all 50 states, up 34% and rising according to the Anti-Defamation League. The admen thought they had the solution when immediately following Floyd’s death the entire “complexion” of advertising changed. Suddenly, TV commercials depicted families with a black father, white mother, and Asian children… tell me how does that make it all better?
Perhaps most ridiculous are companies that now have created a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion division. Just recently I saw a want ad for a manager for such a department with a starting salary of $85,364. So the money flies, TV commercials look more like the UN than a “typical” family, blacks are still being beaten and killed for the color of their skin; synagogues are being shot up because an ethnic group wishes to pray as they have for 4000 years, and businesses owned and operated by Hispanics are continuously being trashed. In case you’re wondering, the term “Latino” began to replace “Hispanic” not long ago. Latino generally refers to someone with Latin American ancestry, regardless of their language of origin. Oh, but wait, it excludes people from Spain. Next, “Latinx” surfaced, but now there are “critics” (who the hell are these people anyway, the politically correct police)? And the critics say “Latinx” doesn’t follow traditional grammar, is difficult to pronounce, and is disrespectful toward conventional Spanish. Do you have a scorecard? If you do, you’d better be using a pencil with a big eraser on the other end.
The media is greatly to blame. At the recent Super Bowl, sportscasters made a big issue out of this being the first time two black quarterbacks would go head to head. Why? And in Rihanna’s half-time show we were told by a number of news agencies that the American Sign Language performer was “the first black deaf woman to perform at a Super Bowl.” Why are we doing this? Singling out people for their color or disability or religion or ethnicity can just fan the flames.
People every day tell me they want to go back to “the way it was”. You do? Then Stop It! Stop it! Stop it!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
