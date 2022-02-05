Nope, it has nothing to do with bugs or cutting into small animals in darkened laboratories.
Chances are, you probably know a dissectologist or two. Maybe you even are one! What are they? They are those folks who get their jollies from walking into the living room, family room, or dining room where a thousand cardboard pieces of sky or ocean or Lord-knows-what, too tiny to tell, are spread out on a large table, and folks are fitting in a piece here and there each time they walk through ... for fun. In short, jigsaw puzzle wackadoos.
I received an email recently from a reader named Ann Smith. On the outside she appears to be a lovely person, but upon further examination I find she has a penchant for jigsaw puzzles. She is, in fact, a dyed-in-the-wool, passionate dissectologist. Even bought a 1,000-piece puzzle for her family for Christmas. What would have been wrong with a popcorn maker?
Smith says jigsaw puzzles remind her of the good old days. “Something about them keeps the mind alert. Just working on our new puzzle made tons of memories come flooding back.” She continues, “What is it about puzzles that bring people together? My family bonded around the puzzle table ... we shared a common goal.”
Chutes and Ladders. Candyland. Clue. Jotto. Old Maid. Those were the games of my childhood, the ones my mother would play with me on snow days when there was no school, when the whole world was white, and those who knew best thought it was too cold and too snowy and too icy for me to go outside and be a kid.
So I sat inside, bathed in the warmth of my mother’s love and more than one cup of hot chocolate with floating miniature marshmallows. And we played games. “Only children” don’t have the joy of being pounded on by an older brother or scorned by an older sister or bothered by a younger sibling, so quite often it is a parent who becomes their number one playmate in addition to primary caregiver.
On such days my mother would open the closet, retrieve the games, and we’d wile away the hours together while the snow fell silently outside our window. The biggest challenge my mother had was keeping me occupied, so impatient was I to master something and then move on to something else.
One year for Christmas some relative who must have harbored a death wish for me gave me a child’s jigsaw puzzle. I was much too impatient to ever have developed any interest in fitting tiny pieces of cardboard together onto a bigger piece of cardboard. So when I found a jigsaw puzzle with my name on it under the tree, I merely looked it over that disappointing Christmas morning without interest and set the box aside. There it remained until Hurricane Hazel bore down on us with a vengeance; and my mother took the puzzle from the closet shelf, unwrapped the cellophane that still covered the box, and announced, “Come on. This will be fun. Let’s put it together.”
I stared at those small pieces spread out all over the table and wondered why anyone could ever find this kind of activity fun or challenging. I was uninterested, bored, and very impatient at the prospect of putting this thing together, but my mother remain undeterred. She pushed a few pieces into place herself with great ease and then said, “Now you try.”
As she left the room to get the hot chocolate, I picked up a piece in my hand. I knew it wasn’t the right one and therefore would not fit exactly in the space left to me, but it was close. Darn close. With chubby impatient fingers I pressed it into place, pounding the edges to get a more perfect fit. My mother entered the room after watching silently for a few minutes in the doorway. “It isn’t the correct one,” she said quietly.
“But it’s close,” I protested. “I could make it fit.”
“No honey, she argued gently. “If it isn’t right ... really right ... no matter whatever you do, it just will never be a fit.”
Ann Smith ended her email by saying, “For me, finishing the puzzle brings hope. It somehow reminded me that whatever our cares in life, if we have faith, things seem to all fall into place like pieces of a puzzle.”
Nice lady.
But a wackadoo.
