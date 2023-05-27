It’s hard to believe that it was 24 years ago, but on May 11,1999, a chilly, foggy day with intermittent rain, my husband and I stood on the hallowed ground that is known as “The American Cemetery” overlooking Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.
Just two months prior, we had sat riveted in a darkened movie theatre in Warwick with tears streaming down our faces, unable to move or speak as the credits rolled following the conclusion of “Saving Private Ryan.” If Steven Spielberg had truly, accurately portrayed this place without any Hollywood embellishments, then we had to go and see it for ourselves, had to explore every inch of the 172.5 acres, walk among the graves of the 9387 heroes buried here, be at one with this land given to the American people by the French as a gesture of gratitude for liberating them at the end of WWII. And because my husband had fought among them but been lucky enough to come home whole, it was critical that we see this place, pay our respects, and in our own way honor the dead. You almost feel you don’t belong here, that you are somehow a voyeur, a mindless tourist, and this is just another stop on your itinerary. But it wasn’t, not for us. It was the sole reason we boarded that plane in Boston and flew to Paris, the reason we rented a car and drove 126 miles to Normandy, the reason the tears began to fall as we stepped from the walkway shown at the beginning and ending of the movie, and onto the grass. This was not a vacation, it was a mission, yet there were times as we explored this place that we felt somehow guilty because we had lived, and these young men and four women had no chance.
What strikes you instantly is the perfect symmetry of the layout. Horizontal and diagonal rows of Latin crosses and stars of David, each the same distance from the ones to the left and right, behind, and in front, a perfect study in geometry. Each blade of grass appears to be the exact same height as the others and one wonders how the groundskeepers are able to achieve this, but somehow they do. You may see the movie, “Saving Private Ryan” over and over, but you will not experience this unless you experience it with your own boots or running shoes or loafers or pumps on the ground. You can speak to those who’ve been there, but there can be little shared empathy. It is not until you stand on this dedicated, hallowed ground in the dead quiet of an early morning looking over the perfectly spaced rows of 9387 markers that you feel it. No matter the air temperature, an eerie chill seeps into your bones, and the wind off the channel blows angrily. In the distance you can almost hear screams echoing from Omaha Beach, see the water turn bright red, almost feel the warm blood pouring out of young bodies onto yours. You are riveted. Riveted to the spot. Riveted to history. You don’t need to have been born or lived during these early days of WWII, you only need to feel NOW. To be alive in this place feeling simultaneous waves of shock and awe.
The cemetery high on a bluff overlooking Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur Mer, Normandy was not erected as a movie set for Spielberg’s film, but for 9387 souls who fought this bloody battle and for their families and friends and loved ones and all of us to come. In total, 2400 died on the beach below us, and there is also a Wall of the Missing honoring 1400+ souls. This is a place to question, to learn, and to touch a marker and shed tears so that we would never, ever forget. It reminds us of cemeteries in places big and small throughout the world, memorializing those who fought in the Civil War and Spanish American War, WWI, and Korea and Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, the War on Terror, and likely there will be more. Observance of Memorial Day is but a reminder, one that barely scratches the surface, but it does give us pause. Today’s column is therefore about pausing and crying and smiling and thanking and remembering and teaching the young what it means to wave that flag.
Or it should.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
