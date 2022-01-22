This coming Friday it will be five years since Gloria Russell’s words were forever silenced on this page, and next month will mark five years that I have been privileged to slide into this space and speak to all of you each week.
Can you believe five years? We never can when we hear things like that because it seems as though it happened not that long ago, and then we realize this life is going by at warp speed, often leaving us in the dust ... that the people you know and love are aging more quickly than you thought, that your grandchildren seem a foot taller every time you see them and probably are, that you aren’t going to get out of this life alive, so you better do all that living right now and damn quick!
Gloria Russell knew how to live a life, and she did it so very well. Like all of us she enjoyed a rollicking good time, but she also knew terrible tragedy, and got through both with a glass of Jack Daniels in one hand, a brain as sharp as could be, and a mouth that was never afraid to open and tell the world what she thought. Gloria Russell was a native of this area. She grew up in Pawcatuck with an “Italian mother and grandmother and a Yankee father,” as she frequently referenced in these pages. A perfect combination for writing close to half a century for The Westerly Sun, The Day, The Providence Journal, and any other outlet that valued her clever turn of phrase, her heartfelt honesty, and her joy in being alive and living that life here. She worked at WERI Radio (now WBLQ) doing a “women’s show” and chatting up recipes, then later returned as News Director, hitting the streets and riding to fire calls on the back of a fire truck.
I could go on and on and never list all her achievements, from being inducted into the Rhode Island Press Association Hall of Fame to winning the Chamber’s Athena Award, but through it all, one thing was clear ... Gloria Russell never kept her opinions to herself nor was false with anyone. Whether she knew how to do something or not, she just went out and did it, and although she was small and cute and witty and friendly, no one could tell you better how to go to hell. What’s more, when Gloria told you “go to hell,” you wound up thanking her for the trip!
So for those of you who came to the party late and have asked why this column is called “In My Own Shoes,” it’s because of the trail Gloria Russell left. Everyone said, “You’ve got big shoes to fill,” but I never felt I was filling her shoes. No one could. I was put here by then-editor David Tranchida to leave my own footsteps in my own shoes, and I hope I have. With unwavering support from current editor Corey Fyke, I look upon this assignment each week with a great helping of respect for you, the reader, and never want to take your loyalty for granted. You’re never going to like every column — I certainly like some more than others — but I hope I will never talk down to you or disappoint you with drivel. Although I have climbed upon the soapbox many times railing at the human condition or taken aim at how we dress, speak, or act, I have the utmost faith in, and love of, humanity. If I didn’t, I couldn’t do this.
Gloria Russell was one of a kind, but so are you. All of you. There’s a story in each one of us. I’ve always believed that, and I work hard to find that story every week.
So I sincerely thank you for your handwritten cards and letters, emails, and phone calls over the last five years. Nice to know I hit a nerve now and then or made you feel good. It’s really all most of us want in this life, to feel good.
It has been said that you stand on the shoulders of those who came before you, but I could never climb that high, although Gloria stood little more than 5 feet tall. Still, she had some of the broadest shoulders for a sharp, sassy human being I’ve ever seen, and didn’t she leave one helluva legacy?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
