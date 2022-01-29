How do you do it?
I mean, how the hell do you do it?
You went to college, ostensibly majored in English, got a degree, in most cases got still another degree, were forced to take some of those required (expletive deleted) education courses, and then you finally got a job. Congratulations. Now you’re an English teacher ... or so you thought. You didn’t realize at the time that you would someday be teaching two different courses of study: English and English as a Second Language.
How do you do it? Regardless of what grade level you’re teaching, there must be some elements of spelling, grammar, composition and reading you try to incorporate. So many of these, which used to be called “disciplines,” have gone out the window. So much so that many middle school and high school students don’t know the first thing about them. But I am not here to just pick on kids, because this also applies to adults running businesses today. They were once in school, once had English teachers, once were in the same room when spelling, punctuation, grammar and simple sentence structure were mentioned in some way; and yet, in many cases it didn’t make a difference. I find some of the worst offenders are those who own restaurants. They invest good chunks of dough to create attractive-looking menus and build eye-catching websites, and still, so many of them are totally fraught with misspellings. Here are some of the most common gaffes I notice over and over: Cesar Salad, Ruben or Rueben Sandwiches, Tarter Sauce, Shepard’s Pie, and “Your(sic) Gonna Love our Desserts.” Then there’s the much-maligned apostrophe where none is indicated. I see that constantly. i.e. menu’s, entree’s, appetizer’s, quesadilla’s, dessert’s. Get it?
It costs a boatload of money to design and create an outstanding website. There are many variables which drive the cost, but research tell us that it can set you back anywhere from $1,000 to $100,000 for a first-rate website, so you’d think you might want to check little things like spelling and punctuation before having it go live. Don’t assume that proofreading is always the job of the designer. So many artists are lousy spellers.
Just recently I saw a very appealing website for a Connecticut restaurant in an upscale shoreline community. It featured on their menu page, Tripple (sic) Decker Club Sandwiches.
Back to our young’uns in middle school and high school. When did “ya know” finally and mercifully decrease in popularity and usage, but why was the verb “said” replaced with the adverb, “like?” Example: It used to be, “I said,” or “Then he said to me.” Now it’s “I’m like ...” or “Then he’s like ....” Those who know that a verb is indicated in the sentence (good for them!) often use “go.” Example: “So I go ...” or “Then he goes ....”None of that replaces “said!”
I often wonder how it all started. Who flipped the switch from “said” to “like?” And who changed it making it now mainstream? The “ya know, ya know” seemed to emanate from college and professional basketball players (the late N.C. State basketball coach, Jim Valvano, used to have “classes” with his players where he taught them how to speak intelligently when reporters interviewed them), but what about, “I’m like?” Nearly everyone uses that today, from young people to politicians, movie stars, and that woman on the elliptical next to you in the gym. “I’m like sweating over here,” she complains. Your response might well be, “I’m like sweaty too. Think I’ll like get off for now and like take a shower.” Charming, isn’t it?
I am not blaming English teachers. Heck, I don’t know whom to blame. I’m thinking it’s social media, or the shorthand that evolved from texting so that no one needs to know how to spell anything any longer, or ...? But I do know this much. We don’t have to settle for the way things are, dismissing them with a rueful shake of the head, a shrug of the shoulders, and a “I guess that’s the way it is today.” It doesn’t have to be! You can point out a spelling error to a student, friend or family member. When they start with the “likes,” keep saying, “Like what?” till they get the message. Don’t tolerate poor grammar at the table the way your elbows on the table were never tolerated. Accept nothing but the best. That’s how it used to be.
Why settle?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.