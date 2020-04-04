I hadn’t heard from Don Herman in quite a while. He lives in Houston and is the son of a World War II vet who owns a chapter in my book, “Tell Me Your Story,” a tome dedicated to men and women of all wars who held stories deep within them, many of which were previously untold.
I first “met” Irv Herman, known as “Herm” to friends and family, when USA Today featured three World War II vets who were to be grand marshals in the 2016 Indy 500 Parade. With a little research and a healthy dose of dogged determination I was able to contact the Indianapolis resident as well as the other two veterans in the article. Before long I was interviewing them on the phone, hearing stories no book or movie could ever hope to accurately depict. That was the end of May 2016, and the stories they related were later added to others I had culled from veterans spanning all parts of New England and extending into the heart of the Midwest. By November of that same year the book, “Tell Me Your Story,” was published. The official release was held on a Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, celebrated with a party at which time I had the opportunity to meet my heroes who heretofore had only been voices on the telephone. Their families were there as well, many of whom had traveled from as far away as Florida, and that’s how I first met Herm’s son, Don, who had flown in from Houston for the occasion and the opportunity to honor his father.
Herm’s story was not unlike others of that Greatest Generation. They went to war because they were called, they were happy to serve, they did what they were told because it was their job to do so, and when it was over, they came home, never thinking they were heroes who had saved the world. Then it was time to go to work, to school, to start a family. In Herm’s case he was just a kid from the coal mining area of Pennyslvania where you worked your whole life in the mines, probably got black lung disease for all your efforts, and eventually died because of it. That’s what had happened to Herman’s father, and the young man did not want that to be his fate as well. While still a teenager he joined the Navy like so many with the intention of having adventures and seeing the world.
He was sent to radio school in Indianapolis where one night, out for fun at a roller rink, he met a girl named Dolores and took to her. Herm dated Dolores for the five months he was in school before shipping out to California for maneuvers and radio operations. He wound up in the Pacific where the war was especially brutal, yet Herm used his knowledge to keep communications going for the troops while all around him deadly fire raged constantly. Once the Japanese were annihilated on those islands, once he had survived two typhoons, and after he had mourned the loss of many fellow Navy men, Herm returned to Indianapolis and to Dolores, his skating partner from the roller rink. She then became his life partner for the next 73 years. They raised a family, worked hard, and became the kind of patriotic citizens that have always defined the very fabric of America. Herm’s obituary noted, with tongue in cheek, how much he enjoyed his nightly Manhattans, where “the swinging doors of ‘Herm’s Bar’ were always open to friends from all over the world” and where he loved to tell a good story, of which he had many. Not a bad life. Not a bad legacy to leave.
They say to leave a legacy you have to get good at something, finish what you start, invest in things that have meaning, and know that sometimes your best work is only seen by God. Irv Herman’s obituary ended with this line: “For Herm it was always 5 o’clock somewhere. Now it’s always 5 o’clock in heaven.”
Looks like Irv “Herm” Herman left one helluva legacy to one helluva family and group of friends. You probably never knew him, but still, let’s all raise a glass tonight ... of whiskey, wine, beer, soda, or water, and toast one of the good guys ... one of the ones who put the “great” in the Greatest Generation.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.