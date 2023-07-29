I’ve been mulling this one over for a long time. Greeting cards.
They used to be so popular when I was growing up. There were a lot of card stores, and it was fun to go shopping with my mother, who always had a carefully written-out list of those with upcoming birthdays and anniversaries. There were rows and rows of cards in the stores, all neatly organized by occasion and size, and I enjoyed reading some of the funnier ones while my mother made her selections.
“Look, honey,” she’d say, “cards are getting so expensive. Those studio cards used to be 25 cents, now they’ve almost doubled.” Was that thud I just heard you? Studio cards, for those not old enough to remember the name, were tall, slender cards usually printed on heavier paper bearing messages that were less sentimental but more caustic and cutting and ... well, funny. That’s why I liked them. I wasn’t much into hearts and flowers. I liked sarcasm way more and have worked most of my life to acquire and perfect that skill.
Over the years I have sent tons of cards because I still enjoy selecting just the right message for the right person. It does get expensive, though, so I also have membership in an e-card alternative that’s great for remembering when you can’t, sending on time, and having some delightful choices; yet, I still find it somehow impersonal and don’t use that resource other than for overseas friends, distant relatives, and people for whom I have “marginal” affection. Think what you will of me. I save a bunch of money that way and preserve my talent for sarcasm.
In the past few years I’ve noticed how merchandisers display selections of cards, and it’s kind of humorous. First, they have the general birthday cards because they are the most popular, so there’s way more of those. Next to those are the birthday cards with numbered birthdays on them. Used to be for kids turning 2 or 4 or 8, sweet 16, etc. then they got older; and as people started living longer, they started designing cards for those 65 or 70 or 80 or 90, and even higher. They tend to be sweeter and more respectful. Bah! I think if someone’s made it to 90, poke a little fun at them, a little crutch or hearing-aid humor ... if they can take it.
Ever notice how engagement is placed next to weddings (which figures)? Next come baby congratulations and shower cards for both occasions. Finally, there’s my favorite, get well cards. Not because I wish anyone ill, but I always marvel that without a respectful separation, they are immediately placed next to the sympathy cards. So it implies that if the doctor didn’t do a good job with that surgery for which you aleady sent a silly card, then you won’t have to look far to send condolences.
It’s all been strategically planned. By the card-makers, the companies who print them, and the stores who sell them. The next time you’re in a business that sells greeting cards, take a look, have a laugh, indulge in a bit of sarcasm. After all, laughter helps relieve anger, and we can all use that!
Let’s do some math. If the average greeting card today is $4.99, and you’re going to mail it, add 64 cents, if by its weight it qualifies as a first-class mailing piece. If the card is larger, more expensive, bulkier, or has something special in it, like one of those sound chips, you’re going to pay way more than 64 cents, so now your original card might cost $9 or more. Valentines, by the way, always cost more because they have satin and lace, and the card companies know that the day before there will be a ton of guys running frantically through CVS or a card store with a crazed look to get a card no matter what it costs. Card companies count on that burst of delicious insanity.
Bottom line: I wish you all good health, long life, a lot of love, prayers if you’re observant, peace if you’re not. Happy Birthday early if it hasn’t yet arrived, belated wishes if I missed it, Happy Halloween, gobble till you wobble, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, May Your Groundhog Be Blind, and watch out for those guys running through CVS come next February!
They could take you down.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.