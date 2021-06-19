Some years back Aaron Greenberg worked for this newspaper.
He started as a sports writer, wrote news, wrote features, was a very capable copy editor, and like everyone at The Sun wound up doing a bit of everything. Aaron was a long, tall, drink of water standing about 6 feet, 5 inches or thereabouts. He fueled himself nearly every lunchtime at Bogue’s Alley and loved to walk daily through Wilcox Park. Aaron Greenberg was nothing if not loquacious! Give him any subject, and he could do an hour on it!
So when we adopted a long, tall, drink of water black cat from the Exeter Animal Shelter in 2012, they had already given him the name of “Sherlock.” Not bad, but somehow it didn’t fit. The ride home sealed it because the cat started screaming, then “talking” non-stop, and didn’t shut his mouth for the entire 13½-mile trip. By the time we reached his new home in Hope Valley, he was anointed “Greenberg,” and he more than grew into that name!
The thing about cats ... well, I’m not sure there is any one thing about them. They are complex creatures who always keep you guessing. Just when you think you understand them, they take the game and change it up. As soon as you set down rules, they change it again. You may be in charge of your dog, but you are never, ever, in charge of a cat.
Here are just a few of the things Greenberg has taught us in the last nine years:
1. You may have paid good money for those two scratching posts you put around the house, but to me the real scratching posts came from the Cardi Brothers. No matter what you spray on that furniture to deter me, I’ve gotten used to the smell and like it; and when you start yelling, I just yawn. I cannot comprehend anything shouted at me in high decibel tones, so save it.
2. While I completely understand “want to go out on the porch?” and “ready for supper?” I have never been able to wrap my head around “no.”
3. I am a cat. I keep myself nice and clean unlike those stupid dogs you have to take to the groomer for baths. Therefore, I save you a lot of money by licking myself and cleaning my paws, so when occasionally I swallow too much loose fur, I have to cough it up somehow. Sorry if I ruin your carpeting, bedspread, or shoes by doing so ... besides, why the hell don’t you put your shoes away when you take them off? This is your fault, you know.
4. Why do you think I’m going to be amused by those dumb, expensive toys you keep buying? If you like them that much, you chase the plastic mouse around the ring. I prefer the real thing, but no, you have to have that exterminator come every three months, so I don’t get my fix.
5. Why do you yell when I grab one of your socks, pull the laces out of your sneakers, or jump on the kitchen counter to see if I could possibly have a piece of that chicken since no one asked me first?
More than 30 years ago, “All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” was a big bestseller and made a ton of money for its author, Robert Fulghum. If Greenberg were writing a book it might well be titled, “All Humans Need to Know About Cats, I Can Teach Them.” His lessons would be short and to the point:
1. You do not own a cat, you should be privileged to have him/her in your home, so remember to treat them that way.
2. “No!” is not in a feline’s vocabulary nor recognition, so don’t bother using it.
3. Cats are superior salespeople. We will keep going after what we want until we get it, so save yourself a lot of time.
4. What’s mine is mine, and more importantly, what’s YOURS is mine, so if I choose to lie on the fresh dry cleaning, your pillow, or the new sofa, don’t fight it.
5. Purring is always temporary, so keep knocking yourself out trying to please me.
Human’s Note: Despite the attitude, consider adopting a cat or dog into your home. You’ll never regret it, and you’ll be enriching two lives forever. Westerly Shelter: 401-584-7941.
