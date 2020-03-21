I love reading maps in my spare time, and therefore rarely ask for directions, even when I’m not quite sure where I’m going. There’s something in me that likes figuring out how to get from Point A to Point B without any help. It’s one of my rare talents, but I was born with a spot-on sense of direction. I think I may have been a dog in another life, because once I’ve been somewhere and buried my bone, I never forget how to get back there ... even if it’s been years. That being said, I am always intrigued and slightly amused by how people give each other directions.
Years ago we frequented a deli in my husband’s home town of Chelsea, Massachusetts. From there, we would often continue up north to New Hampshire and Maine, so it made sense, in the interest of not wasting time, to ask how to get to the interstate. Big mistake. The table of “regulars,” elderly men who met daily for their bagels and coffee and to talk over what was going on in the world and how to solve all the planet’s problems, got involved. Very involved.
“Listen,” began one of them, “first you’ll go under the bridge, but don’t turn for Boston, make sure ....”
He was quickly interrupted by, “Wrong! You don’t go under the bridge. You get on the bridge, then ....”
“What are you talking?” a third one interjected. “Don’t listen to him. Bridge? What bridge? Listen to me, you’ll go by where they’re working construction, and it will say ‘detour,’ but don’t pay any attention ... go through anyway.”
We made a hasty excuse and an even hastier retreat from the deli and found our own way to the highway, without breaking through a closed road.
My husband’s cousin, Shirlee, always had a unique way of giving directions. First you had to understand that Shirlee was born with absolutely no sense of direction. None whatsoever. She would park her car at a shopping mall and then spend more time looking for it when she came out than she actually did in the mall itself. But she loved to be helpful; however, like many people, she could only utilize her own frame of reference when it came to doing this. “I think you’ll turn left where Debbie’s dentist is.” That would be great if we had even a clue of who Debbie was and where her dentist’s office was located. Another Shirlee-ism: “Turn where we went to Sally’s nephew’s graduation party. I’m not sure if it’s left or right, but there’s a tree there.” Once again, who was Sally? Who was her nephew? Where was the party? And, oh yeah, there were trees on both sides of the road.
Moving to Rhode Island more than 30 years ago was a real eye-opener in the world of directions because in order to understand them you had to know what USED to be there and isn’t anymore ... i.e. “go up to where the Almacs used to be,” “Turn right where the old Radio Shack was.” “Go past that restaurant that had the fire. I forget the name, but you know the one.” No, I didn’t! It’s all part of the Rhode Island way, I guess; and if you were born here, you already knew where the Almacs used to be, so you were all set.
Although GPS was first used by NASA after the Russians launched Sputnik in 1957, it was not available to consumers, nor found on the shelves of electronics stores, till the mid-’80s. Most people thought this new “toy” was wonderful; I thought it ruined all the fun. It was yet another “thing” to take us away from using our brains to logically figure things out. Besides I don’t want some strange voice in the car constantly talking to me, telling me where and when to turn; and then if I decide to take the road not taken, have her chide me to “recalculate, recalculate.” Bah!
As for me, I would still prefer to unfold a map, look skyward to see the position of the sun so I can calculate east from west, or just go with my gut. It got me this far — over the bridge, through the detour, around the corner from Sally’s dentist, past the lot where Almacs used to be, and near the trees.
On both sides of the street.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
