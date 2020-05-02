I’m conflicted this week. Don’t have any one topic on which to riff, so I’ll just let you know what’s been running through my head during morning yoga practice or when I’m out on the local country roads doing miles.
Ever notice when you go out these days that everyone either looks like they’re about to hold up a bank, or go into surgery? Strange world we’re living in when perfectly intelligent people think that unless they load in toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and paper towels, the world is going to experience a massive shortage and none will ever be available again. Well, it’s happening. Because we’ve hoarded these items, it has created a “situation” and a panic. I’ve seen otherwise perfectly well-behaved seniors standing outside stores waiting for the doors to open, and when they do, it’s like the starting line of the Marathon at Hopkinton. Special hours are not needed to accommodate them; they can move! And for what? Why are people buying water by the case? Are the wells drying up, the faucets lessening to mere drips? This is not a blizzard!
I have spent some time in the supermarkets and big box stores the past few weeks, both for myself and doing shopping for others, and I am amazed at the empty shelves in certain departments. From the first, there has been no chicken, little cereal, cheese, flour, and no tater tots. I’m not sure what everyone’s doing with these tater tots. I guess I’m missing out somewhere.
When we do get to go back, things will be different. I understand that fully and accept it, but when we’re finally able to go out to dinner in a nice restaurant it kind of wrecks the mood when we might have to stop at the door to have our temperature taken. Can you hear the maitre d’, “Table for two? Bend over!”
It’s been 15 years now since we lost our good friend, David, who at the time of his passing lived in Hilton Head, S.C. We had met David and his wife, Carol, years before when we lived in Ohio. She was head of continuing education for Ohio State and he was a college math professor. He had come from a small town in the Midwest, not near any major industries or smokestacks, and never smoked a cigarette in his life, so it was a shock when he died of a rare lung ailment. While his death was premature and unexpected, his memorial service was a true celebration, because David firmly believed in hugs. He hugged his family, he hugged his friends, he hugged faculty members. It was just part of who he was. So it followed that most of the speakers at the memorial spoke of the great power of hugs, making it a very positive, “up” experience for us all, filled with many smiles and hugs of our own. God, how I miss hugs right now! David would not have endured this lightly.
If you’re a regular TV viewer of the daily governor’s press conference, keep close watch as she comes through the door in the State House each day and approaches the microphone. I’m thinking if she ever sees her shadow, we’ll probably have another six weeks of quarantine.
Before I go, a story that needs be told. Dr. Steve Colsen, podiatrist, friend to many, radio personality, commentator, and sports and vintage car aficionado, recently passed away. When we first moved to Westerly in 1986, I purchased a membership at a hotel swimming pool in Mystic and swam there nearly every morning. Truth be told, the hotel (which is no longer) did not keep the area very clean, and I eventually found myself pained by a fungal infection in my foot. Someone recommended Dr. Colsen, and that was the start of a wonderful friendship. I didn’t see him often for any medical reason, but when I did see him, we would pick up our conversations right where we had left off. He was just one of “those” people. When I first met him he said, “My goal is to make you feel better when you leave than when you came in.”
He did that for me and for just about everyone else with whom he came in contact; and when he left us, he took his own advice ... he went out better than when he came in.
