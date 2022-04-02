I already had Howdy, Mr. Bluster, and three Flub-a-Dubs, but I was desperate for a Princess Summer-Fall-Winter-Spring. I’d even trade a Flub-a-Dub for a Buffalo Bob.
If you don’t understand the characters mentioned above, you either grew up way after the ’50s and ’60s, or your parents weren’t buying gas at Esso or Amoco. In the early 1950s the Welch’s Company, known for juices, jams, and jellies, sponsored “The Howdy Doody Show,” a wildly popular daily children’s program starring a redheaded marionette handled by the show host, Buffalo Bob. Each day, Monday through Friday, lucky kids who had written in, whined, or whose fathers ostensibly “knew a guy,” as we say in Rhode Island, were assembled in what was called the Peanut Gallery. The Peanut Gallery was loud and rowdy and sung the “It’s Howdy Doody Time” theme song to intro the show and keep the energy and liveliness going throughout the live broadcast.
One day, the guy who was head of marketing for the Welch’s Company got the brilliant idea to print the show’s familiar characters on their glass jelly jars. It took off like a rocket! Kids would beg their parents to buy the brand so they could collect all the different characters from their favorite show. That was simple, classic marketing back then, and it worked like a charm. Best of all, the jars could be kept and reused; and with the faces of the characters imprinted at the very bottom of the glass, it encouraged kids to finish their milk or juice.
Other TV shows and comic characters were later added like the Flintsones, Archie Comics personalities, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, and more. That all lasted until the late ’70s when glass technology changed, utilizing a process that made glass thinner and more subject to chipping, so the fad faded away until it resurfaced 10 years later with dinosaurs, Dr. Seuss, Muppets, Lion King, Pokemon, and Peanuts emblazoned on the glasses, but sadly, it disappeared once more for good. Now these glasses are only found at yard sales and thrift stores.
Giveaways always seemed to drive consumerism. Even back in the Depression when money was tight and movie theaters had lowered their prices to just a dime, it seemed nothing would work until ... someone came up with Dish Night at the Movies! Theaters would give away a free piece of china weekly, so women started going to the movies in droves hoping to amass a full collection. This in turn helped many dish and china companies who were going out of business because of the Depression. Ultimately, most theaters survived, the dish companies survived, and American homes acquired a free collection of dinnerware.
Supermarkets picked up on the idea following the end of the Vietnam War of giving a different piece of china away each week with purchase. Grocery chains like Finast saw their bottom line spring to the top as customers rushed in weekly to complete their place settings.
Now, here’s a shocker for the younger readers. Back in the ’60s and ’70s when everyone was feeling groovy, you could receive a plate, bowl or glass at certain gas stations. Some even had the prized Currier and Ives turkey platters which are still a fixture on many a holiday table today. If you remember DUZ soap powder, that enterprise, owned by the Homer and Loughlin Company, inserted a popular wheat pattern dish with gold edging or amber glass in every box of soap powder, resulting in their sales of millions of boxes and giving Tide a solid run for their money.
In addition to plates, bowls, and glasses, gas stations also pumped your gas back then (and the attendants were dressed in freshly starched uniforms with the company logo on the pocket), they washed your windshield, and always asked if they could check your oil, all of this at no charge and always performed with a big smile and a great attitude. The only people who wash your windshield now without being asked are some nefarious-looking characters at the red lights in Manhattan, and then God-help-you if you don’t give them something besides a “thank you.” You’ll be calling Safelite Auto Glass.
Things have certainly changed, haven’t they? And in every way possible. There’s no more Howdy Doody, no more free glasses or plates. Gas stations are certainly not giving anything away.
Now, with prices being what they are, all they give you is gas.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
