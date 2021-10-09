Do you read “In The Easy Chair” on Sunday?
You’ll find it in today’s paper, front page, usually third section. It’s an up-close-and-personal feature my colleague with the three names has been running for a number of years now. Folks like it because it asks the questions interviewers usually don’t ask, like about pet peeves and comfort food and what’s always in your fridge. And then there’s the question to which we can all relate. What would you do if you won the lottery?
A sudden infusion of cash, being filthy rich. Filthy rich is something I’ve never had to worry about, and based on how infrequently I invest in the state through the purchase of a single Powerball ticket, I don’t think that’s on the radar for me. But it is fun to dream, fill the bucket list, but let’s talk crazy money. Like the money that was spent last weekend to catch a glimpse of Tom Brady playing with the Buccaneers at Gillette. Are you people nuts?
I did some research on the ticket prices in the run-up to last Sunday night’s game and saw everything from Stub-Hub’s “get in price” of $275 to what Ticket Master reported for Section #110, $13,090. Since this column is written a week or more in advance it might have soared even higher as we got closer to the singing of the National Anthem and the smell of whatever you were cooking off the tailgate of your vehicle in the parking lot.
Hey, it’s your money, and you can spend it anyway you choose. None of my business.
Then there are the really rich. Ain’t none of them going to make “The Easy Chair” because most of them were born on Easy Street or got there fast. People like billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, the two little boys who knocked themselves out this past summer seeing who could get to space first. (Branson won by mere days.) They raced against each other to see who could be first to experience three minutes of weightlessness and an out- of-atmosphere experience. Although Branson got there first, Bezos made sure he went 69,000 feet higher. Boys, boys, please!
Back about 20 years ago, two very rich men went mano a mano to see who had the bigger yacht. When one of them was about to lose, he quickly added an extension to his yacht at the last minute. Boys will be boys, I guess, and if it’s your money, you can do whatever you wish with it. That’s probably why more than 600 people have already signed up in advance for these civilian flights to space, which, if you travel on Branson’s Virgin Galactic, now costs $450,000 per person. Not to be outdone, Elon Musk and his SpaceX has private astronaut flights on the drawing board with the goal of sending 20 private citizens into orbit. Axiom Space, the Houston-based company that arranges all training and aspects of these flights, is charging $55 million for a week-long trip to the International Space Station; they’ve already booked four over the next couple of years.
As for me, my luxury items remain groceries, National Grid, filling my gas tank twice a week, insurance premiums, and a $9.95 bottle of wine. If indeed my lottery ticket should hit, I’d love to fly but preferably in this atmosphere and to someplace more enjoyable than 15 minutes up and down. You, on the other hand, might have different ideas and want to conquer space or add an extension to your yacht. I wish you the best, it’s your dough. And if Brady comes back to Gillette next year, go for it if you worship at his altar.
It may be of interest to note that back in 1965 when I was a wee girl, Pope Paul VI came to Yankee Stadium to offer Mass. Although the diocese paid for the rental of the stadium then and two subsequent times for papal appearances, no one in attendance was ever asked to buy a ticket at any price. It was a free event available to the faithful. Blasphemous though this may seem to some, it proves to me through the power of deductive reasoning that to many, Tom Brady is God, and obviously God will always trump any Pope, so therefore, step right up and buy your tickets, folks. Buy those tickets at any price!
And they did.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
