We’ve lived here just shy of 34 years, yet I still don’t understand what it is about native-born Rhode Islanders who don’t like to drive very far. Going to Cranston often involves first a groan and then the act of bringing sandwiches along, and an evening at the theatre in Woonsocket seems to definitely call for a hotel room. But we weren’t born here, so we don’t share that gene. We just like to GO!
When I was in school, I loved field trips. It was a process that I adored start to finish, from bringing the permission slip home to be signed by my parents, to boarding the bus with the other kids, anticipation for the long ride, and finally, the much-awaited eventual destination. I remember field trips to museums, live performances, the zoo, a world-famous planetarium, even one to a farm. The latter might seem strange to you, but when you grow up in a nearby suburb of the largest urban area in the United States, most kids in this population of some 20 million had never seen a farm before, except when we watched “Lassie” on television.
Fortunately I married a man who also loves travel, adventure, and just getting in the car and driving in any direction with no particular destination in mind. It not only made us compatible, but came in very handy during the pandemic. While others were home baking chocolate chip cookies, binge-watching “The Office” and “Breaking Bad,” and playing board games, we were in the car nearly every day on a “field trip.”
Please note we had masks in case we encountered anyone, but we never did. We just stayed in the car, stopping every couple of hours to stretch or eat snacks we brought from home. It seemed it was just the two of us and the open road to glorious adventure.
Our field trips took us to the Cape ... we drove the Upper Cape to Orleans, then dropped down to Chatham and came back on Route 28, all in one day. We went a couple of times to Plymouth because we love sitting at the harbor and watching the gulls. We even drove early one Saturday morning to the coast of Maine and returned that same evening. In Rhode Island, we rediscovered Common Fence Point in Portsmouth, a postcard-perfect little piece of geography on the water that we since have returned to a number of times to eye fishermen, boats, and dog-walkers. We love to watch the speed boats at Oakland Beach and the kayakers and fishermen at Wood River and Alton Pond in Wood River Junction. You will find us at least four times a week at the Weekapaug Breachway in all weather, finding stormy days the most dramatic. One of our most memorable field trips was a recent one all the way up Route 102 north (Victory Highway) to Burrillville. Yes, that Burrillville, known to most just for snow and bad winters, but with a magnificent waterfall holding court at the Harrisville Pond Dam, built in 1857. It is the centerpiece of a leafy and beautifully maintained town surrounded by a bucolic park, a library, and performing arts center.
Along the way, we have become great appreciators of clouds and their never-ending unique formations. We nod with approval at those who have taken both time and considerable finances to beautify their homes with luscious landscaping, and we greet the dawning of a new day and a slice of new moon with a childish sense of wonder.
Field trips were an important and delightful part of my growing up, and I’d like to think I’m still growing. Learning about the tides, re-learning the many types of clouds and marveling at their formations, appreciating the fact that we have the ocean and the shore right here any time we want it. We delight in taking the “road not taken” and finding it really does “make all the difference,” as Robert Frost penned so many years ago.
There is not much good associated with this horrific pandemic that took so many, slammed our world into chaos, and changed our lives forever, but in this little world of two people it opened our eyes to things taken for granted, rarely seen, and made our time together on these field trips the stuff of memories never forgotten.
And we didn’t need a permission slip.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.