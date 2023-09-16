Frankly, I was horrified.
A week or so ago I had been driving along I-95 half-listening to a talk radio station, and when they took a commercial break, I heard the voice announcer say, “The average American home with one credit card or more is currently carrying debt of $17,000. Americans are stressed. How are they going to repay this?” Then the announcer went on to say, “We can help because we know it’s not your fault.”
NOT YOUR FAULT? Whose fault is it then? Your neighbor next door? The guy at work? President Biden or Hunter? None of them twisted your arm when you saw those cute shoes and decided to buy them in every color. Nobody forced you to be so tired after work that you were now going out to dinner a couple of times a week, and not just for Friday night pizza. And during the pandemic when you were isolated in misery, why did you keep calling the Amazon guy to come to your house and bring you presents all the time to cheer you up? Bottom line: it’s your fault! No one else’s. It’s YOUR fault! But here’s this company on the radio and many others online and in print telling you it’s not your fault, and they can help you get out of this mess that YOU didn’t create.
It’s become the great American cop-out to deny fault. When I was a child, my parents and my teachers let me know right from the first, that when you make a mistake, you own it, and everyone makes mistakes, so you must learn to tell the truth. In that wonderful cartoon “The Family Circus,” carried daily in The Sun, they often repeat what occurs in most families: the “Not-Me’s.” In the comic they usually have a silly-looking invisible gremlin who flies over the heads of the four children in the family; so when Mom asks, “Who ate the last cookie?” or “Who broke that dish?” the children are all primed to pipe up with their “not me’s.”
As we grow into adulthood we seem to forget what it was that we were taught. No one likes to admit they’re wrong ... that’s why you have so many show-offs at the bar who will quote chapter and verse about something they read on social media even when proven inaccurate. Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof” gives a nod to wealthy people and how easily their word is taken as gospel when he sings, “When you’re rich, they think you really know.” Well, they don’t always know, do they? Being correct or better still, being big enough to apologize has little to do with education, bank balance, or position. It has to do simply with being a good person.
Years ago, my adopted grandpa told me that one day he and a friend were walking down the street, and the friend pointed out a building he owned. Grandpa wanted to buy it, so they shook hands. That was it. No contracts. No attorneys. No closing. It was that handshake and their word that sealed the deal. In the show “Guys and Dolls,” much of the action centers around a bunch of inveterate gamblers who run just slightly afoul of the law most of the time trying to find “the game.” But when they do, and they’re on a losing streak, they give their “marker.” It’s their word, and they never, ever default.
It’s hard to say, “I was wrong,” or “I’m to blame,” and even harder to say, “I’m sorry,” but it’s the hallmark of ethical behavior, something we’ve let sorely slide in this country. If you make a promise, keep it! If you take out a loan — even a student loan — don’t expect the government or anyone else to bail you out. Keeping your word is even more important in relationships. In my home, we have the following Mark Matthews quote posted where only the two of us could see it and read it repeatedly.
Apologizing
Does not always mean that you’re wrong and the other person is right.
It just means that you value your relationship more than your ego.
Maybe it’s time to stop pointing at the other guy, shifting blame, and feeling like the whole world is against you because you have a $17,000 debt.
Maybe it’s time to just man up, own up, and pay up.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 22 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
