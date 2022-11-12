When I was little, I thought it was neat that there was a Mother’s Day and a Father’s Day every year.
But when I got to be a little older, I became jealous of all the gifts, cards, nice meals, and attention one parent or the other was getting on a special day while I was only told by the other parent that it would be nice to give up some of my allowance to help finance the celebration. Kids are inherently selfish anyway, so I pouted at the realization that the attention was off me for one whole day ... a lifetime to a spoiled brat! When I whined to my father, “Why don’t we ever have a Kids’ Day?” I got quite an earful.
“Every day is Kids’ Day,” he began. “Every day of the year you have good food, some treats, a warm bed, friends to play with, movies and field trips and birthday parties and special treats. Kids are every parent’s first priority or should be, so you always come first, and you always will in this house. Don’t forget that.”
Well, I guess he told me! Recently, I started thinking about Veterans Day. Yes, it was just celebrated two days ago, and we had parades and discounts and complimentary meals to honor those who ensured our freedoms, but why should it just be one date on a calendar of 365 in a year? Those who fought on foreign soil, who defended our freedoms in blistering heat trudging through sand, or shivering in frozen foxholes as bombs and bullets whizzed all around them didn’t ask to be honored one day a year. Matter of fact, they didn’t ask for anything more than to not come home in a body bag.
Veterans, however, are not just those who went overseas or went off to fight a war. Veterans are those who were and are members of any branch of the military. The title is not reserved just for those wearing a flak jacket, but for those who honorably served the United States of America whether with a gun in their hands or sitting at a desk.
I get such a wonderful feeling when I see that Ken Burton and his selfless, dedicated crew have installed those flags across our two-state area each patriotic holiday and when I drive or walk into downtown Westerly the faces of those Hometown Heroes look back at me from the poles. If we consider every day as Veterans Day then we are reaffirming everything that’s good and positive about our country despite all the bumps and warts and unrest. But we as a people know how to rally, how to come together despite everything we hear to the contrary, and it’s largely because of our veterans on the field, here at home, and retired that we have that privilege to do so.
Guess my Dad was right all those years ago. Every day is Kids’ Day. It should be the same for veterans.
What Is a Veteran?
A veteran is a person who served the USA and will never forget that it was a privilege to do so.
A veteran may be male or female, tall or short, fat or thin, Caucasian, or person of color. It doesn’t matter because other veterans never see differences, they only see what bonds them.
A veteran goes into the service of our country with little knowledge and a good deal of trepidation but comes out with a healthy respect for this country and the safety of its people.
A veteran may have known what it was to crawl in the dirt, march till their feet blistered, withstand horrendous heat, and be chilled to the very marrow of their bones, but they never have trouble standing erect and saluting each time the American flag passes by.
A veteran has learned everything about firing weapons, but even more about maintaining peace.
A veteran has marched in battles and marched in parades and realizes they are doing so for exactly the same reasons.
A veteran has seen the worst of humanity but has fought for the best in us all.
God Bless our veterans. They are an integral part of our history providing hope and endurance to our future and will remain so if we never stop remembering them.
You don’t have to put your head to your forehead to salute, you just have to recognize them.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
