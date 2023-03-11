I think the part of my “uniform” that gave me the most pain was the stiletto heels I was forced to wear every night.
Mr. P. insisted on it for all us “Bonnies.” It was the ’70s and the height of Playboy Club popularity. Hugh Hefner was making money hand over fist at clubs all over the country, and Mr. P., a would-be impresario in Central New York, wanted some of it. So he opened a copycat membership-only nightclub called The Bonnie Hideaway. It was located in the underground of an office building, and Mr. P. went out of his way to come as close as possible to doing what Hefner did with his Playboy clubs.
I had just graduated with a bachelor’s degree and been fortunate enough to have a full fellowship underwriting my four years. But now I was going to enroll in the master’s program, and nobody was standing in line to pay the freight for me. I needed a job that would pay more than minimum wage, so when I saw the ad in a local newspaper for “waitresses for upscale new nightclub,” I took a shot and applied. I really didn’t expect to be hired once I saw the very opulent venue, everything first-class, and worthy of a membership-only clientele. Yet Mr. P. liked what he saw and heard and hired me, telling me I would have to go “downtown for a fitting for your uniform.”
That “fitting” consisted of every part of me being measured by a sweet old lady seamstress who had been hired for the job. She told me it would be a one-piece black satin affair, “kind of like a bathing suit, dear,” then she added, “But no bunny ears or tail. Mr. P.’s lawyer told him that was getting too close to possibly being sued.” A week or two later, I had my final fitting and complained, “Wow, this is too tight.” The sweet old lady seamstress replied, “No it’s just right. You’ll all have to wear tight corsets (I was thinking now of Scarlett and Mammy), and we’ll have to add a few things to push you up and out.” The Sun being a family paper, I leave those to your imagination.
In a very short time, I was attired in a very tight outfit complete with fishnet stockings, stiletto heels, and a fall (those artificial hairpieces worn by gals who have short hair). Mr. P. insisted we all have long hair, and the biggest job I had was keeping it out of the onion soup while serving. But it was almost worth the damage I was inflicting upon my feet when I counted my tips each night. Money flowed like water here. Members were bankers, lawyers, and doctors who enjoyed the club with its exceptional food, in-house nightly orchestra, and the “Bonnies,” and I enjoyed being able to pay my first semester’s tuition in just a few weeks.
Sadly, this did not go on forever. Eight months or so in, when the newness wore off and Mr. P. started to cut corners, The Bonnie Hideaway started failing, and one night there was a massive fire that ended the dream. There was much speculation in the news as to whether Mr. P. had a hand in the fire, but he eventually left New York, establishing himself in some tropical island somewhere, and I was left to take off the corset and stilettos, breathe again, and apply for student loans.
It took years to pay them off, but I did dutifully every month, ripping out a coupon from the payment book and sending it in before the deadline. I never thought about defaulting, and I needed to work a couple of jobs to accomplish the task. Finally, the coupon book was empty, and I had my own private “mortgage burning” ceremony. It had been tough, but I felt good. I had learned something. No one was going to give me anything for free in life, and that was a bigger lesson taught than all my years at the university.
I guess that’s why when I hear all this talk about college loan forgiveness, I bristle. Mommy and Daddy may have given you your first car and maybe you got free food at your burger job, but it’s time to realize life isn’t an ongoing handout. It’s up to you!
Get another job. Whatever it takes. Even if it means stilettos.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.