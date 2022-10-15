The dictionary definition of a transition is “a change or shift from one state or subject to another, generally gradual.”
You’ve probably heard it said before. Older people are a lot like kids ... they have no filter.
Usually when folks make that statement they are referring to someone who might have lived so long that their cognitive abilities might not be as sharp as they were 20 or 30 years ago. That’s true for many, but not for Stanley. Stanley always spoke his mind, going from subject to subject without so much as pausing for a verbal comma or taking a breath. He just spilled his mind ... and his guts. Stanley never knew from transitions.
Stan turned 90 last January, and frankly I see little difference in the former client and friend I left 39 years ago when we moved from New York state. He still eats like a younger man ... everything in sight, always cleaning his plate, yet his weight appears to have been maintained. He still drives, lives in the original house he did when first married, has been a serious stamp collector since age 8, reads a couple of newspapers religiously every day, and is opinionated about politics, the government, local issues, the “woke” generation, the price of food, how much he misses his wife of 69 years who recently died; and most all, collegiate, minor league, and major league sports.
Along the way, Stan’s sons taught him some computer basics, so he now communicates a lot more frequently via email. But he has absolutely no idea whatsoever of how to transition from one subject to another, which makes his correspondence not only challenging, but humorous, entertaining, and yet refreshingly honest. Really, when it comes right down to it, what more could you ask of anyone? So I thought I’d give you some samples of “Stanley Prose” to take you away for a few minutes from your own challenges and transitions and perhaps make you smile.
(A few clarifications before we get started: When Stan talks about the “team” or the “Orange,” he’s referencing Syracuse University football. Even though I was called “Ro” throughout high school and college, his mention of “Ro” is a nod to his dear, departed wife, Rosalie).
“The Orange won tonight 48-14. Next week is Purdue here at the JMA Wireless Dome, and it will be different as they have a good team. By the way, the guy Mezzalingua who owns the name to the Dome, I used to do business with. He is now a millionaire, I am not, I think he still owes me. Rain on Sunday, so you will probably get it Monday. Mark and I went to The Golden Coral Thursday night for dinner. It is a buffet and quite good, but by 12:30 AM I had diarrhea. I have had 10 colonoscopies. Our governor is a Syracuse graduate. Today is Yom Kippur. I only fast till Noon because I am diabetic. I drive a 2011 Toyota Camry, It’s still in top condition and has 44,000 miles on it. Do you remember the ironing board with the soda bottle and cork for dampening clothes? We have a new quarterback. All electric cars by 2035? The Democrats must be on drugs.”
“Football is a brutal sport. Injuries are sometimes severe. Since they won’t ban it, it is interesting to watch. Mark and I had dinner at Tully’s. I like their seafood platter, but it gives me gas later. Today, Clemson played Wake Forest, and it went two overtimes. It was a good game. Looks like Florida is in for a hurricane next week. Can’t figure out why people want to live where every couple of years they get slammed.” (Writer’s note: Stan spent his whole life in Syracuse where the average winter brings 156 inches of snow!)
“The Orange game was so lopsided that the 3rd and 4th quarters were shortened to 10 minutes each from 15. The next time they book a game like that, everybody should be admitted for just a dollar. I heard from Ro’s cousin in Florida, no property loss, and she never removed her porch furniture. Figures, she was never the bright cousin. Hundreds of cars flooded. My colon’s not so good today. Have a good week.”
I sent him a return email and asked if he knew what a transition was. His answer?
“I’ve been a male for 90 years, why change now?”
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.