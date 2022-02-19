Betty and Sue got me thinking.
They are two consistent readers of this column who live in snowy Central New York, and from time to time they drop me a line. Recently, they sent an email suggesting I examine the subject of things that are not easy to open any longer. I wasn’t certain at first, thinking that perhaps it might come off as just another rant associated with getting older, arthritis in the hands and/or fingers, etc. But then I did a little checking around. Spoke to friends of all ages and strengths, and found that Betty and Sue are indeed onto something. Manufacturers and packaging folks aren’t making things easy to open anymore for any user of any demographic.
My friend, Ken, and I volunteered for many years to park cars for the Wickford Art Festival in North Kingstown. We didn’t actually get in the cars, but we commandeered the parking lots at Wilson Park. When people drove in, we collected their “requested contribution” to benefit the North Kingstown Rotary and then directed them as to where they could park, when the shuttle bus might arrive to take them down to the show if they didn’t wish to walk, where the restrooms were, etc. We were always provided a tent where we could hang out when the sun beat down (and it was always hotter than hell that weekend!) or when business was slow. The only problem was, the powers-that-be delivered the tent unassembled early in the morning and unceremoniously dropped it on the ground for us. Now you may have seen this adorable contraption before. I see them around town, in Wilcox Park for events and at various outdoor bazaars and fairs. The brand name is EASY UP, which is one of life’s biggest untruths. Getting that damn thing up is the farthest thing from easy. Three URI basketball players “might” be able to handle it if they sent in a center and two guards. But Ken is much taller than I, so our abilities and weight are not evenly balanced. It’s supposed to be “instant shade” according to the advertising, but you know how that rolls. It’s instant “angina.” I would try to hold down one of the legs while Ken tried to push on the wires that would raise and open the canopy. It never took long before my feet were off the ground, and I was airborne. We also tried it with me standing in the middle pushing against the canopy with my head, but that just hurt. We always had to wait for a chunky third person to happen by and enlist him to help out. Ken and I still chuckle to ourselves whenever we see a band of grown men struggling with an Easy Up at an event somewhere.
But Betty and Sue are correct. A lot of products now come with pull tabs for “easy opening.” Problem with many of them is they are ridiculously hard to pull, or when you do manage to pull it, you’re left holding the tab in your fingers and the box or bag is still shut tight. They’ve now taken to putting those little tabs on bottles of Prosecco. I pull the end, it comes right off, yet the wine is still tightly ensconced in foil!
Consumer Reports even did a whole article on packaging problems called, “How Do You Open This Thing?” They call many forms of difficult packaging “oysters” for those so difficult to open that consumers had to resort to box cutters, razor blades, and scissors just to retrieve what they bought.
Amazon touts “frustration-free packaging” that comes without hard clamshell casings, plastic bindings, and wire ties, but consumers have reported that frustration-free packages didn’t protect well enough and often arrived damaged. And ... here’s a no-brainer: the frustration-free packaging costs more! What a surprise.
I guess Betty and Sue and the rest of us are therefore relegated to cutting, chopping, piercing, and swearing as we open our frustration-free packages, so if you happen to be going to the Wickford Art Show next July and drive by Wilson Park and see a pair of long, skinny legs swinging under the canopy of an Easy Up tent, just roll down your window and yell, “Hi, Rona! Hi Ken!”
Or maybe you could just come over and give us a hand. It won’t take long. After all, it’s called Easy Up.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.