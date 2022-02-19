KYLE KESSLER, Wheeler Boys Basketball, Sophomore; Kessler scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists in a loss to Lyman. Kessler is averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Lions this season.

RYAN GRUCZKA, JOSH MOONEY Stonington, Boys Indoor Track, Juniors; Gruczka and Mooney each won an event and finished second in another as Stonington captured the Class S state title, the school’s first indoor track crown. Gruczka won the 1,000 and was second in the 3,200. Mooney took first in the 55 hurdles and was second in the 55 dash.

ERIN VONHOUSEN, Chariho, Girls Indoor Track, Sophomore; VonHousen finished first in two races at the Sullivan Division championships. VonHousen won the 1,000 and 1,500.

KAYA WEST, Westerly, Girls Indoor Track, Junior; West finished first in the 600 and second in the 1,000 at the Headley Division championships.

Vote

View Results