Victor Frankenstein had the right idea ... or so he thought.
He built that “experiment” to, according to what he told people, “benefit mankind with something better.” What he got, in fact, was a monster.
When elite sports coaches get hold of young bodies they try to mold them in whatever sport is the one in which they excel. However, somewhere along the way, whether it be on the Little League field in small-town America, or on the Olympic stage halfway around the world, some of them get carried away, and they leave motivation on the field or the mat and turn it into unrealistic pushing, forcing, brainwashing, and molding, all in search of a win or a medal. Silver used to be an honor, so was bronze, because an Olympic medal meant you were the best or darned close to it. Now if it’s not gold, it’s somehow a tainted win, a consolation prize, and along the way not only young bodies but young minds get badly injured.
GOAT. How, I hate that term! I hated it when they hung it around Tom Brady’s neck, and I hate it even more now since they embroidered it and a goat logo on Simone Biles’ sequined leotards. And we, the media, are largely to blame for this. But we’re not alone. I am indicting you as well, because fans love to deify their athletes and movie stars, trying to make them into perfect specimens instead of superior in their art or sport. We want them to be the biggest, the best, to do things no one’s ever done before, and then we put them up on a pedestal. But pedestals are never built securely, and when the people on them begin to teeter, or worse yet, fall off, or get in some trouble, we are disappointed and angry with them because they let us down. Because we were told in advance that they would claim the prize. Truth is, we have let ourselves down by putting them up there in the first place.
People — whether athletes, rock stars or ordinary working stiffs — do not belong on pedestals. There is no one human who should ever be deemed “greatest of all time,” because if you do that, there is nowhere for them to go except down, and we will be there to crucify them the moment they fall, leaving them in the dirt as yesterday’s news, as we’re now in search of a new “phenom” to latch onto, so we can then repeat the process over and over.
Training is difficult enough. For elite athletes it usually begins when they are very young, mere children, pushed by coaches and parents to go through punishing workouts, to endure injuries despite unbearable pain, and to be in some cases forced into unrealistic schedules with no opportunity or time whatsoever to be a child or to play. Sometimes you see them crying, they don’t want to go to practice, but they are made to do so. They are molded and formed much like Victor Frankenstein molded his “creation” and then wondered what happened when he saw the awful result. Perhaps Hyman Roth, the Lee Strasberg character in “The Godfather: Part II,” said it best when he said, “I knew Moe. I knew he was head-strong, talking loud, saying stupid things. So when he turned up dead, I let it go, and I said to myself, this is the business we’ve chosen.”
Is this what they’ve chosen, or what someone else chose for them with visions of dollar signs and fame dancing in their heads? But dollars go away fast when the performer can no longer perform, and with it comes the inevitable comment a few years down the line, “Who? Oh yeah, I think I remember that one. She was mentally ill.”
So while Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles are leaving the Olympics without gold dangling from their necks, they surely have something else around their necks, and we all helped to put it there. An albatross, a yoke, a weight that’s going to pull them down for a long, long time.
The podiums on which the winners stand to receive medals and cry and salute their nations’ flags have been replaced by pedestals, and they are crumbling. As Cassius said in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, “The fault dear Brutus is not in our stars, but in ourselves.”
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.