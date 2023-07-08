At the very moment many are reading this, I will be easing into my comfortable seat at our wonderful Granite Theatre, readying myself along with a sold-out house for the matinee performance of a time-honored classical piece of musical theater, “Guys and Dolls.”
I know it’s going to be enjoyable because ever since “Guys and Dolls” opened on Broadway 73 years ago it’s been a major blockbuster in the history of American musical theater. With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, every one of the show’s 14 songs is memorable. Based on two short stories by Damon Runyon written in the 1920s, it has been produced and revived numerous times on Broadway, in London, and all over the world. In 1951 it won Tony awards for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Music, Best Director and Choreographer, and Best Actor, Robert Alda (yup, “Hawkeye’s” father). Note the title, “Guys and ... horrors! ... Dolls.”That was a common, non-offensive term back then along with dames, broads, and chicks. No one was offended, nothing had to be rewritten in script or libretto, and still, the show lives on year after year.
Frank Sinatra, one of our greatest American singers, had a chart-topping hit with “The Lady is a Tramp” and was oft known to say, “Just treat a dame like a lady and a lady like a dame.” There are so many more examples of such benign terms, but how about “South Pacific ” — opened on Broadway in 1949, played just under 2,000 performances, is still being revived, and features the show-stopping, “There is Nothing Like a Dame.” Doll, dame, chick, babe ... these were all affectionate nicknames for women who were treated with more respect and more adoration in those years than they are in today’s world; ah, but “those who know best” are always poised to fight.
My friend, JoAnn, who used to live in Pawcatuck, now resides in Richmond, Virginia. While she is happily settled with a good job and surrounded by family, she continues to mourn the fact that much of Richmond’s history has been torn down during the last several years. What used to be historical landmarks on Monument Avenue now has remnants of more than a dozen statues and memorials unceremoniously removed — names from history books like Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, and Robert E. Lee, the latter of which was cut into pieces and hauled away like so much trash. Were these men perfect? Of course not, but removing their likenesses cannot remove a significant part of Richmond’s history. History is no more than a record and knowledge of past events, yet however heinous, it cannot be erased and swept under the rug. With all the unrest and division in our country at present, shouldn’t we and our school children know the truths of those who formed our country and be given an opportunity to then learn from it, good or bad? Many of our founding fathers and war “heroes” were indeed slave-holders at the very same time they spoke of freedom, but does that give “those who know best” the right to destroy their monuments or ban and burn the works of John Steinbeck, Mark Twain, Harper Lee, J.D. Salinger, and so many more? What a travesty it would be to have generations of children grow up never knowing Huckleberry Finn or Atticus and Scout Finch or George and Lennie because these are good stories — classic stories — and stories that have survived decades. Permit me for a moment to reprint two quotes from what many consider the greatest book of all, the Bible.
“I do not permit a woman to teach or to exercise authority over a man; rather she is to remain quiet.
— Timothy 212
“Wives submit yourselves unto your husband, for the husband is head of the wife.”
— Ephesians 5:22-5
This book was written thousands of centuries ago, yet should we burn it or ban it because we don’t agree with and are horrified by those sentiments today?
Okay, enough! Now, if you’ll excuse me, it’s time to enjoy watching guys, dolls, babes, dames, mugs lately out of the jug, and the like. Time to get off the soapbox and sit back and relax. Time to loosen up and enjoy. Come join me. As one of the songs in “Guys and Dolls” implores, “Sit down, you’re rockin’ the boat!”
“The very ink with which history
is written is merely fluid prejudice.”
— Mark Twain
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
